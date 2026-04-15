LGBTQ+ hate crimes set to become aggravated offences under UK bill

The House of Commons has backed making LGBTQ+ hate crimes an aggravated offence, bringing the bill one step closer to becoming law.

The Crime and Policing Bill amendment was agreed by the House of Commons yesterday (14 April), following earlier approval in the House of Lords in March.

The change aims to put anti-LGBTQ+ hate crime on the same legal footing as racial and religious hate crime, particularly in terms of sentencing severity.

UK LGBTQ+ charity Stonewall spearheaded the aggravated offence amendment

The bill amendment, spearheaded by UK LGBTQ+ charity Stonewall, follows lobbying efforts directed at MPs to amend the Crime and Policing Bill since 2024.

Through their Hold My Hand campaign, they have been advocating for anti-LGBTQ+ hate crimes to be treated as aggravated offences in the UK.

The bill is now awaiting parliament to resolve disagreements on other elements of the proposed legislation before it can become law.

“Today we are celebrating a moment of progress” – Stonewall CEO Simon Blake on the amendment set to become law

You can follow the amended Crime and Policing Bill’s legal progressions via the official UK parliament website.

Following the news, Stonewall CEO Simon Blake celebrated the milestone in a statement on the official Stonewall website.

“Today we are celebrating a moment of progress on the journey to LGBTQ+ equality – the Crime & Policing Bill has been amended to make anti-LGBTQ+ hate crime an aggravated offence,” He said.

“Effective advocacy matters now more than ever” – Blake calling for continuous LGBTQ+ campaigning

“Putting hate crime against LGBTQ+ people on the same footing as religious and racial hate crime has always been the right thing to do.”

Blake continued: “The LGBTQ+ community is facing turbulent times, rights are being rolled back across the world and the climate feels increasingly hostile. This change in law will send a powerful message that LGBTQ+ people deserve equal access to justice and is a much-needed step in the right direction.”

“Effective advocacy matters now more than ever. Stonewall and others have campaigned tirelessly for this change; I am proud to see it one step closer to becoming a reality and look forward to it being written into law.”