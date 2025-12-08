Trans women barred from 2026 Labour Women’s Conference following April’s Supreme Court ruling

Trans women will be barred from formal proceedings, including speeches and policy debates, at the 2026 Labour Women’s Conference.

The news, reported by Labour List on Saturday, follows the April Supreme Court ruling which ruled that the term ‘woman’ in UK law refers only to ‘biological women’. The decision was agreed at a Labour governing body meeting on Tuesday (2 December).

This means trans women will be unable to hear major speeches, participate in discussions, or vote on formal policy debates or motions, surrounding women’s rights. However, they are permitted to attend fringe events, exhibition spaces and the evening reception.

“This reflects our commitment to addressing the underrepresentation of women in the party” – a Labour Party spokesperson on barring trans women from the women’s conference

A Labour Party spokesperson said in a statement: “National Women’s Conference will be held in 2026 after a comprehensive legal review. This reflects our commitment to addressing the underrepresentation of women in the Party and compliance with the law.”

The government is still reviewing a new Equality Act code of practice, drafted by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC), with ministerial approval pending, marking eight months without clear guidance for trans individuals.

The announcement has sparked a wave of online debate. Former shadow chancellor John McDonnell voiced his concern on X, writing: “This is truly shocking”.

“Are we going to see trans women being removed from the hall?” – John McDonnell shows concern over the announcement

He added: “How is this to be enforced? Is the Labour Party bureaucracy seriously suggesting that checks will be made at the conference hall on whether a person is trans? Are we going to see trans women being removed from the hall?”

Last week, the Women’s Institute announced it will no longer offer membership to transgender women from April 2026, citing the Supreme Court ruling and stating they felt they had “no choice.”

The group’s chief executive, Melissa Green, said in a statement: “As an organisation that has proudly welcomed transgender women into our membership for more than 40 years, this is not something we would do unless we felt that we had no other choice.”

Labour previously allowed trans women to attend and participate at the Women’s Conference

The day before, the UK’s Girlguiding organisation said young trans girls will no longer be allowed to join Girl Guide groups, following “detailed considerations, expert legal advice, and input from senior members, young members, and our Council.”

The 2025 Women’s Conference was cancelled after legal advice following the trans ruling. Previously, Labour allowed trans women to attend and participate in positive action measures.

