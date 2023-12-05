Trans woman punched in attack in Manchester Gay Village

A trans woman has said she was punched during an attack in Manchester that took place on a night out.

Andreyaa Hora, 42, spoke to the Manchester Evening News (M.E.N) following the incident on Sunday (3 December) in the Gay Village.

Hora, who began transitioning in 2020, said she was walking on Sackville Street to get a taxi in the city centre at around 4am.

“I had been to the cabaret and saw my friends outside the Eva Lounge. I went inside to say hello and as I came back out, was walking outside past McTucky’s and Club Tropicana,” she said.

Then a group of men Hora described as appearing “drunk” approached.

“They said transphobic slurs and I remember one of them snatching my wig off from behind. Another punched me to the side of my face and it completely knocked me onto the floor,” she continued.

Hora also detailed to the Manchester-based outlet how nobody came to her aid. By the time she was on her feet again the men had gone. “They came in my direction trying to antagonise me because they knew I was trans,” she maintained.

She then went on to say that she saw two police officers but was “sobbing so much I couldn’t even speak properly.” Thankfully, Hora was helped home by a friend.

She also said: “I keep replaying it over in my head because I’d had a drink. My self-sabotage is blaming myself for walking down that street.”

Hora told M.E.N that she “never feel[s] completely safe” even in Manchester, seen by many as an LGBTQ+ friendly city. She also said the incident had made her reconsider going out alone.

Attitude has contacted Greater Manchester Police.