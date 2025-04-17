Munroe Bergdorf, India Willoughby, Ella Morgan and more react to Supreme Court ruling on the term ‘woman’

Following yesterday’s Supreme Court ruling that the terms “woman” and “sex” refer only to “biological women”, a number of prominent trans activists and public figures have taken to social media to share their responses.

The ruling, as announced by Lorde Hodge in court yesterday, stated that the “unanimous decision of this court is that the terms woman and sex in the Equality Act 2010 refer to a biological woman and biological sex.”

Hodge also noted that the ruling ought not to be considered “a triumph of one or more groups in our society at the expense of another.”

“Biological woman” has no definitive definition, because all women are different – from chromosomes, to anatomy, to body chemistry, to internal organs. Apart from not being able to have a baby and a period, I am virtually the same as any c!s woman. Hormones physically and… — India Willoughby (@IndiaWilloughby) April 16, 2025

In response to this, trans journalist and TV personality India Willoughby took to X, writing: “‘Biological woman’ has no definitive definition, because all women are different – from chromosomes, to anatomy, to body chemistry, to internal organs. Apart from not being able to have a baby and a period, I am virtually the same as any c!s woman.

“Hormones physically and tangibly change your sex. The UKSC judgement makes no sense, and will only serve as incitement for increased hate and prejudice towards trans people,” she continued.

Willoughby went on to blast the court’s process. “The fact trans people and ally groups were banned from addressing the court, but five trans hate groups were allowed to advocate to the judge, is totally unjust,” she posited. “It stinks of an Establishment stitch-up, given FWS [For Women Scotland, the women’s group which took the case to the Supreme Court] had lost both previous hearings – and only won when trans advocacy was locked out.”

“In the meantime, please hold each other close. We’ll get through this together” – Munroe Bergdorf

Munroe Bergdorf, a prominent trans activist, author and model, expressed on Instagram that she was taking time to consult with legal experts as to what exactly this ruling will mean for trans women. “Spending the next few days listening/speaking to legal experts about how this will impact the future of our community in the UK,” she wrote. “In the meantime, please hold each other close. We’ll get through this together.”

Ella Morgan, a popular trans media personality who found fame on Married At First Sight, was incredulous at the news. “So I’m not a woman? Wow. News to me after everything I have been through,” she wrote on Instagram. “I am speechless.”

“Nobody from the Gender Critical Campaigners community will understand what we go through, the struggles, the attacks, constant discrimination, and they have no rights to define us,” Morgan went on to say. “I will be the voice that you need to ensure that this ruling is overturned. Nobody can define who we are.”

“A judge who wouldn’t ever hear from a single trans person doesn’t know us better than we know ourselves” – Juno Dawson

Echoing Willoughby’s sentiments, the trans author Juno Dawson was similarly critical of the Supreme Court. “I am a woman today, I was a woman yesterday, I will be a woman tomorrow,” she wrote on Instagram. “A judge who wouldn’t ever hear from a single trans person doesn’t know us better than we know ourselves.

“We are who we say we are, and they are very sad people,” she concluded.

“Most of the legal protections trans people had in this country came from the European Court of Human Rights. The British government and the UK Supreme Court were never our friends unless forced to be,” said Shon Faye, author of The Transgender Issue, in an Instagram story posted after the court’s ruling. “Unless a UK trans woman can take a case to Strasbourg the legal picture is very bleak.”

“Practically very little will change for most trans women, who have been dealing with a hostile environment in this country for many years,” Faye continued. “I’m gutted though because these people won’t stop here – they have a taste for it now.”