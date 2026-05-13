NBA’s first publicly gay player, Jason Collins, dies aged 47

Jason Collins, the NBA’s first publicly gay player, has died at the age of 47 after battling stage four glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Collins first discovered he had a brain tumour last year. His family announced the diagnosis in a statement released in September, and he later confirmed in December 2025 that his condition had worsened.

He revealed the diagnosis in an op-ed for ESPN, writing that doctors had told him he would likely die within three months without treatment.

“Jason changed lives in unexpected ways” – Jason Collins’s family announcing the death of the NBA player

Announcing the death of the basketball trailblazer, his family said they were “heartbroken” in a statement released on Tuesday (12 May)

“Jason changed lives in unexpected ways and was an inspiration to all who knew him and to those who admired him from afar,” his family wrote.

“We are grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers over the past eight months and for the exceptional medical care Jason received from his doctors and nurses. Our family will miss him dearly.”

What is glioblastoma?

Jason Collins and husband Brunson Green (Image: Jason Collins)

Glioblastoma is the most common and deadliest form of malignant brain tumour in adults, known for its aggressive and fast-growing nature. The cancer caused Collins to experience problems with focus, memory and mental clarity.

In December, it was reported that Collins was undergoing Avastin treatment and targeted chemotherapy in Singapore to slow the tumour’s growth.

Jason Collins played 13 seasons in the NBA for six teams before retiring in 2014. He was later named to Time’s 100 Most Influential People list that same year after coming out publicly the previous year.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Jason Collins” – Brooklyn Nets sending their support to Collins’s family

We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Jason Collins.



Jason spent eight seasons in a Nets uniform, helping define an era of our franchise and playing a vital role on our back-to-back Eastern Conference championship teams in 2002 and 2003. He was a constant in our locker… pic.twitter.com/9Qo1JRbLkU — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) May 13, 2026

After coming out publicly, Collins returned to the court in 2014 with the Brooklyn Nets. His former team issued a statement following news of his death.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Jason Collins,” the team wrote on X. “Jason spent eight seasons in a Nets uniform, helping define an era of our franchise and playing a vital role on our back-to-back Eastern Conference championship teams in 2002 and 2003.

“He was a constant in our locker room – selfless, tough and deeply respected by team-mates, coaches and staff alike.”

“Our thoughts are with his family, friends and everyone who had the privilege of knowing him,” the Brooklyn Nets continued. “Jason will always be a part of the Nets family, and he will be deeply missed.”

Collins was honoured in Attitude 101 2026’s Sport list for his visibility as NBA’s first publicly gay player

The trailblazing athlete was also honoured as part of Attitude 101 2026’s Sport list alongside former AFL player Mitch Brown, Olympic ice dancer Lewis Gibson and Argentine Olympic hockey star Nicolás Keenan.