TikTok star Girlalala shot dead as boyfriend Shanoyd White Jr faces first-degree murder charge

Shanoyd White Jr. is facing a first-degree murder charge for the shooting of his late girlfriend, TikTok content creator Girlalala, who was transgender.

The 21-year-old social media star was shot on Friday (14 November) while sitting in the front seat of a vehicle in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida, where the 25-year-old suspect was taken into custody.

Emergency crews transported the South-Florida based creator to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead shortly after her arrival.

“Verbal argument which turned physical” – authorities describing Girlalala’s shooting

Girlalala, also known as Maurice Harrison, had a TikTok following of over 288,000, her account has since been deleted. Fans flooded the internet with condolences and expressions of grief over her death.

On friend commented under one of Girlalala’s Instagram posts: “We were laughing on FaceTime just a few days ago. You will be miss my girl.”

Her father wrote: “Don’t worry daddy here and always will be til the death of me.”

Long-term boyfriend White Jr. was arrested on 14 November for first-degree murder with a firearm and is being held without bond, meaning he has been jail while awaiting trial and is not allowed to pay bail.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office described the incident as a “verbal argument which turned physical” and stated: “At some point, the victim was shot while sitting in the car.”

“Rest beautiful Girlalala” – rapper JT donated to Girlalala funeral GoFundMe

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to cover Harrison’s funeral, already raising over $28,000 (£22,120), including $13,500 (£10,665) in donations from rapper JT, whom Girlalala admired.

The rapper took to her Instagram page to honour the young content creator: “Rest beautiful Girlalala! We love you and Heaven will never be boring now that you are there, your boldness, energy, humour, and beauty will be missed!”

She added: “You never missed a chance to show me love & for that I’m forever grateful… I’m sorry this happened to you!”

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and White remains in custody as he awaits further legal proceedings.