Theme park says Pride ‘just not for us’, cancels future celebrations after drag show backlash

The owner of Essex’s Adventure Island theme park has claimed Pride is “just not for us” following a backlash of a performance by Drag Race UK‘s Crystal.

Philip Miller MBE adds that the theme park will not be “participating” in future Pride celebrations following the row.

TV star Crystal performed at the park last Saturday. Her act included an angle grinder, similar to past performances by Lady Gaga and an act on Britain’s Got Talent.

This led to a MailOnline story headlined: “Horrified’ parents slam Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK star’s act as performer in fishnet tights uses an angle grinder on his crotch in front of audience at family theme park [sic].”



Crystal hit back at the claims, yesterday telling Attitude: “No one on site was horrified and it was a really warm response.”



She also said: “It was a crowd of predominantly teenagers and adults and, I think, one small child who was having the time of her life.”

“That is just not family entertainment” – theme park owner Philip Miller

However, Miller, executive chairman and owner of Stockvale Group of Companies, which includes Adventure Island, has apologised for Crystal’s performance.

He said in a a statement yesterday: “We humbly apologise to all of our loyal customers for any offence caused.

“There was confusion between us and the act as to what we would allow or not, as it were.

“The grinding act was most definitely a non-starter as we are ostensibly a family park and that is just not family entertainment.”

He added: “Rest assured we will not be re-booking this act or participate in any future Pride celebrations.

“It’s just not for us. We tried to be inclusive, but it has backfired on us.”

Speaking to Attitude yesterday, Crystal furthermore said: “It just shows how warped these views of sex are that they think an angle grinder is a sex toy.”

She also added: “The narrative being pushed right now is queer people are groomers and dangerous to children so it doesn’t matter what you do, that’s how it’s going to be spun.”



