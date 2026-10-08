The Vivienne statue gets major update as campaign gains worldwide support (EXCLUSIVE)

Liverpool’s planned statue honouring The Vivienne has received a major update, with project lead and friend of the late drag star John Hyland telling Attitude they have reached a third of their fundraising target.

Announced in August, a life-size statue of The Vivienne is planned for the heart of Liverpool’s Pride Quarter, at the junction of Victoria Street and Stanley Street.

Speaking to Attitude at the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards 2026, in partnership with M&S and electrified by Polestar, Hyland said the project has received support from across the globe.

The Vivienne is a “third of the way” to its target

AI Visualisation of The Vivienne Statue

“We’re maybe a third of the way to our target. It’s going to happen near the end of our tender process,” said the project lead.

“We’ve had international interest from Greece and the USA, people who just want to get involved with the statue, which just shows the global significance that The Vivienne had, and we just want to bring her home to Liverpool.”

The project is being led by James’ mum Cassie, as she wants to give something back to the city that he called home, alongside Liverpool based LGBTQ+ platform Proudly Said, which is run by Hyland.

A £100,000 target

Initial funding has been provided by Liverpool Business Improvement District, allowing the project to formally launch alongside a community fundraising campaign that aims to raise approximately £100,000 to commission and install the statue.

The Attitude Magazine Foundation is supporting the statue campaign with a commitment of £5,000. An initial £2,500 donation is being made to help begin the public fundraising drive, with a further £2,500 pledged when the campaign approaches its final target.

The update came at the 15th anniversary of the Attitude Awards on 7 October. The Vivienne received the Inspiration Award at the Attitude Awards in 2022.

In 2025, the drag star’s sister Chanel Williams accepted the same honour on behalf of their family, recognising their work to transform profound personal loss into support for others through House of The Vivienne.