Thai parliament approves gay marriage bill

The Thai parliament has approved a bill that moves the country one step closer to legalising gay marriage.

On Wednesday (27 March), 400 of the 415 lawmakers in the Thai parliament voted in favour of passing the bill. Only 10 voted against. The bill now requires approval from the Senate and from the country’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

As per Reuters, Danuphorn Punnakanta who chaired the parliamentary committee on the draft bill said: “We did this for all Thai people to reduce disparity in society and start creating equality.” He also said: “I want to invite you all to make history.”

The LGBTQ+ advocate, Nada Chaiyajit, also celebrated the approval from parliament. But in reference to a failed attempt to include gender-neutral language such as “parent” rather than “mother” and “father” added: “This isn’t a full marriage equality, it is only same-sex marriage. The right to marriage has been granted but not the full right to family establishment. It is a shame that we didn’t go the full way.”

The bill would recognise marriage between two people and not just between a husband and a wife. Same-sex couples would be considered equal to heterosexual couples including when it comes to inheritance and adoption.

As per Equaldex, 2023 polls showed 60% support for same-sex marriage in Thailand, while another puts it at 73%.

After the latest developments, it’s hoped the bill which is hailed as moving the country “into a new era” could be implemented by the end of the year. If passed Thailand would become the third region in Asia to allow same-sex unions following on from Taiwan and Nepal.