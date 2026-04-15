Tennessee governor Bill Lee announces Nuclear Family Month to coincide with Pride Month

Tennessee governor Bill Lee has designated June as Nuclear Family Month in the US state.

This is being seen as a significant step backwards for LGBTQ+ rights across the state, as June has been recognised as Pride Month since 1999.

The resolution defines a “nuclear family” as “one husband, one wife, and any biological, adopted, or fostered children”.

What is Tennessee’s Nuclear Family Month?

Sponsored by Republican state Rep. Bud Hulsey and supported by 15 Republican co-sponsors, the measure passed both chambers of Tennessee’s Republican-controlled legislature.

It cites arguments suggesting that “fatherless households” are associated with issues such as poverty, substance misuse, incarceration and school shootings.

Supporters of the resolution promote the idea of a “traditional” family structure, although studies referenced in reporting indicate LGBTQ+ families can provide positive outcomes such as higher household income.

“Resolutions like this do more to reveal the cluelessness of elected officials” – GLAAD condemning the Tennessee Pride Month move

Advocates have condemned governor Bill Lee’s resolution, describing officials as clueless, and calling for those perceived as undermining LGBTQ+ rights to be scrutinised.

A spokesperson for non-profit LGBTQ advocacy organisation GLAAD said in a statement to The Advocate: “Resolutions like this do more to reveal the cluelessness of elected officials whose own families and those of their constituents have various family dynamics and structures.”

“The strongest families are grounded by love. Lawmakers trying to exclude and intentionally harm some families should be recognised as actively harming all by not focusing their time working for an inclusive Tennessee where all are welcome and can succeed,” they continued.

The resolution follows a bill seeking to ban LGBTQ+ pride flags on state-owned property during Pride Month in Tennessee.

Titled the “No Pride Flag or Month Act” and proposed by Rep. Gino Bulso in 2026, the legislation aimed to prohibit official recognition of LGBTQ+ celebrations.

761 anti-trans bills had been introduced in state legislatures across 43 US states

Tennessee’s latest move comes amid a wave of anti-LGBTQ+ bills and measures across the US, including several executive orders signed by president Donald Trump targeting trans rights.

In his second term in office, Trump signed an executive order that prevents transgender women from competing in female sports, Executive Order 14201, titled “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports”, following Executive Order 14168, which states the US only recognises two sexes, male and female.

The Trans Legislation Tracker found that, as of early 2026, 761 anti-trans bills had been introduced in state legislatures across 43 states, 44 of them in Tennessee alone.

A Tennessee librarian was fired after refusing to remove LGBTQ+ children’s book

The controversial redefinition of Pride Month comes shortly after Tennessee saw a long-serving library official dismissed after refusing to comply with anti-LGBTQ+ directives.

In November 2025, Tennessee officials ordered state-funded libraries to carry out “age-appropriateness” reviews of children’s books, particularly those addressing gender identity or LGBTQ+ themes.

Rutherford County library director Luanne James reportedly refused to move more than 100 LGBTQ+-themed children’s books from youth sections to the adult collection, resulting in her termination.

How is the US attacking trans rights?

Overall, proposed anti-trans legislation in the US seeks stricter rules on transgender autonomy in schools, bans on gender-affirming care for minors, regulations on “sex-segregated” sport, and limits on trans access to single-sex spaces.