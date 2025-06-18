Stonewall welcomes MP debate on hate crime but argues action: ‘No justifiable reason for delay’

An amendment to the Crime and Policing Bill in the UK, which aims to classify anti-LGBTQ+ and anti-disability hate crimes as ‘aggravated’ offences, is set to be debated in parliament today.

Clause 122 would bring LGBTQ+-specific incidents in line with hate crimes based on race and religion, leading to potentially harsher sentences and more consistent prosecutions.

Simon Blake, CEO of Stonewall, has said he “strongly’ welcomes the amendment, relaying in a statement that “Stonewall has long called for anti-LGBTQ+ hate crime to be made an aggravated offence.”

“The LGBTQ+ community and allies are increasingly worried about LGBTQ+ rights,” Blake said, calling the bill a “commitment to the Government’s manifesto.”

“There is no justifiable reason for further delay,” he added.

The clause is tabled by Labour MP Rachel Taylor and backed by MPs from her political party, the Lib Dems and the Green Party.

“We must treat these offences with the seriousness they deserve” – Rachel Taylor

Taylor, who is a member of the LGBTQ community, said in a statement: “We must treat these offences with the seriousness they deserve.”

She reflected on her own reasons for entering politics, recalling Section 28 – Margaret Thatcher-era legislation that repressed discussion of LGBTQ issues in public bodies, including schools – and “the harm it was doing to my community.

“I refuse to sit by and watch others suffer that same harm.”

Taylor continued: “We’ve already had a positive reaction with lots of MPs signing NC122, and I’ll be continuing to encourage colleagues to add their names.”

The law currently allows enhanced sentencing for hate crimes based on sexual orientation or transgender identity only at sentencing stage, not during prosecution.

The ‘aggravated’ status requires proof of hostility during the crime, therefore allowing police to gather stronger evidence.

Between March 2023 and March 2024, over 40,000 hate crimes were recorded against people due to: sexual orientation, transgender identity and disability.

Stonewall expect a vote to be take place later today.

(Image: Mike Gimelfarb/Wikimedia Commons)