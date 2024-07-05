These are all the out LGBTQ+ MPs in Parliament

Following a landslide victory in Thursday’s (4 July) election, we have a new Labour government in power, bringing to an end 14 years of Conservative Party rule. At the time of writing on Friday (5 July) Labour has won 412 seats in the House of Commons, an increase of 211. Meanwhile, the Tories suffered their worst Parliamentary defeat losing 250 MPs so far.

We’ve had a look through the new crop of MPs to count how many have publicly identified as LGBTQ+ as well as how many of those are new entries into the Houses of Parliament. There were 67 out-LGBTQ+ MPs when the election was called and Parliament dissolved. At the time of writing, there are 55 out-LGBTQ+ MPs.

Conservative

Stuart Andrew – Daventry

Paul Holmes – Hamble Valley

David Mundell – Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale

Green

Carla Denyer – Bristol Central (new)

Labour

Daniel Aldridge – Weston-super-Mare (new)

James Asser – West Ham and Beckton (new)

Olivia Bailey – Reading West and Mid Berkshire (new)

Antonia Bance – Tipton and Wednesbury (new)

Danny Beales – Uxbridge and South Ruislip (new)

Clive Betts – Sheffield South East

Polly Billington – East Thanet (new)

Olivia Blake – Sheffield Hallam

Chris Bryant – Rhondda and Ogmore

David Burton-Sampson – Southend West and Leigh (new)

Dan Carden – Liverpool Walton

Ben Coleman – Chelsea and Fulham (new)

Deidre Costigan – Ealing Southall (new)

Ashley Dalton – West Lancashire

Stephen Doughty – Cardiff South and Penarth

Angela Eagle – Wallasey

Damien Egan – Bristol North East

Nia Griffith – Llanelli

Lloyd Hatton – South Dorset

Tom Hayes – Bournemouth East (new)

Gerald Jones – Merthyr Tydfil and Aberdare

Peter Kyle – Hove and Portslade

Kim Leadbeater – Spen Valley

Simon Lightwood – Wakefield and Rothwell

Josh MacAlister – Whitehaven and Workington (new)

Keir Mather – Selby

Martin McCluskey – Inverclyde and Renfrewshire West (new)

Stephen Morgan – Portsmouth South

Luke Murphy – Basingstoke (new)

James Murray – Ealing North

Luke Myer – Middlesborough South and East Cleveland (new)

Josh Newbury – Cannock Chase (new)

Charlotte Nichols – Warrington North

Kate Osborne – Jarrow and Gateshead East

Michael Payne – Gedling (new)

Luke Pollard – Plymouth Sutton and Devonport

Steve Race – Exeter (new)

Steve Reed – Streatham and Croydon North

Tim Roca – Macclesfield (new)

Tom Rutland – East Worthing and Shoreham (new)

Oliver Ryan – Burnley (new)

Cat Smith – Lancaster and Wyre

Wes Streeting – Ilford North

Alan Strickland – Newton Wycliffe and Spennymoor (new)

Rachel Taylor – North Warwickshire and Bedworth (new)

Nadia Whittome – Nottingham East

Andrew Pakes – Peterborough

Liberal Democrats

Josh Babarinde – Eastbourne (new)

Olly Glover – Didcot and Wantage (new)

Layla Moran – Oxford West and Abingdon

SNP

Kirsty Blackman – Aberdeen North