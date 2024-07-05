These are all the out LGBTQ+ MPs in Parliament
Following a landslide victory in Thursday’s (4 July) election, we have a new Labour government in power, bringing to an end 14 years of Conservative Party rule. At the time of writing on Friday (5 July) Labour has won 412 seats in the House of Commons, an increase of 211. Meanwhile, the Tories suffered their worst Parliamentary defeat losing 250 MPs so far.
We’ve had a look through the new crop of MPs to count how many have publicly identified as LGBTQ+ as well as how many of those are new entries into the Houses of Parliament. There were 67 out-LGBTQ+ MPs when the election was called and Parliament dissolved. At the time of writing, there are 55 out-LGBTQ+ MPs.
Conservative
Stuart Andrew – Daventry
Paul Holmes – Hamble Valley
David Mundell – Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale
Green
Carla Denyer – Bristol Central (new)
Labour
Daniel Aldridge – Weston-super-Mare (new)
James Asser – West Ham and Beckton (new)
Olivia Bailey – Reading West and Mid Berkshire (new)
Antonia Bance – Tipton and Wednesbury (new)
Danny Beales – Uxbridge and South Ruislip (new)
Clive Betts – Sheffield South East
Polly Billington – East Thanet (new)
Olivia Blake – Sheffield Hallam
Chris Bryant – Rhondda and Ogmore
David Burton-Sampson – Southend West and Leigh (new)
Dan Carden – Liverpool Walton
Ben Coleman – Chelsea and Fulham (new)
Deidre Costigan – Ealing Southall (new)
Ashley Dalton – West Lancashire
Stephen Doughty – Cardiff South and Penarth
Angela Eagle – Wallasey
Damien Egan – Bristol North East
Nia Griffith – Llanelli
Lloyd Hatton – South Dorset
Tom Hayes – Bournemouth East (new)
Gerald Jones – Merthyr Tydfil and Aberdare
Peter Kyle – Hove and Portslade
Kim Leadbeater – Spen Valley
Simon Lightwood – Wakefield and Rothwell
Josh MacAlister – Whitehaven and Workington (new)
Keir Mather – Selby
Martin McCluskey – Inverclyde and Renfrewshire West (new)
Stephen Morgan – Portsmouth South
Luke Murphy – Basingstoke (new)
James Murray – Ealing North
Luke Myer – Middlesborough South and East Cleveland (new)
Josh Newbury – Cannock Chase (new)
Charlotte Nichols – Warrington North
Kate Osborne – Jarrow and Gateshead East
Michael Payne – Gedling (new)
Luke Pollard – Plymouth Sutton and Devonport
Steve Race – Exeter (new)
Steve Reed – Streatham and Croydon North
Tim Roca – Macclesfield (new)
Tom Rutland – East Worthing and Shoreham (new)
Oliver Ryan – Burnley (new)
Cat Smith – Lancaster and Wyre
Wes Streeting – Ilford North
Alan Strickland – Newton Wycliffe and Spennymoor (new)
Rachel Taylor – North Warwickshire and Bedworth (new)
Nadia Whittome – Nottingham East
Andrew Pakes – Peterborough
Liberal Democrats
Josh Babarinde – Eastbourne (new)
Olly Glover – Didcot and Wantage (new)
Layla Moran – Oxford West and Abingdon