Thomas Hitzelsperger calls out ‘hypocrisy’ of Jordan Henderson and David Beckham for working with Saudi Arabia and Qatar

Former Aston Villa and Everton footballer Thomas Hitzelsperger has called out the “hypocrisy” of footballers who publicly advocate for the LGBTQ+ community but also take money from countries where homosexuals are persecuted.

Hitzelsperger spoke exclusively to Attitude as he was named a trailblazer in the Sports category at this year’s Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley. In his interview, he speaks about his journey to coming out, why he thinks so few players have followed in his footsteps, and recent controversies surrounding the Premier League’s Rainbow Laces initiative with Stonewall.

As part of that conversation, he was asked about his thoughts on David Beckham‘s decision to work with Qatar Tourism during the 2022 World Cup despite his long history with the LGBTQ+ community and the country’s damning record on human rights violations.

“Well, he’s a global superstar, and I think he’s really managed to make a lot of money for himself,” Hitzelsperger began. “I guess a lot of people want to do that, and along the way comes contradiction, or hypocrisy. I guess that’s the word for it.”

“He knows how to make money,” said Hitzelsperger, who became the highest profile ex-player to come out as gay in 2014. “And for a while it was great to support the community, and then he got more money from Qatar.”

Hitzelsperger also drew parallels between Beckham and former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson who received criticism from many when he signed with the Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifaq in 2023, despite having previously been an outspoken advocate for the Premier League’s Rainbow Laces initiative which aims to show support to LGBTQ+ football supporters and fans.

“It’s similar to when I said something publicly with Jordan Henderson because he was advocating for the community when he was at Liverpool, and then he went to Saudi Arabia,” Hitzelsperger said. “For me, that doesn’t work. I can’t put these two things together. You must know that this just doesn’t work.

“You can’t say ‘I support the community and everybody should live their lives the way they want to’, and then you sign for a Saudi club with the way the system is in Saudi Arabia. I’ve got nothing against the people, but against the legislation in Saudi Arabia, this doesn’t work.”

Following backlash, Henderson eventually terminated what was reported to be a three year contract with the Saudi club after playing with them for just six months. He now plays with the Dutch club Ajax.

“I’m tired of always speaking up when these things happen because then you’re kind of nagging all the time and I’m trying to find a positive spin.”

The German ex-player and pundit also spoke of how he feels jaded by stories like those surrounding Beckham and Henderson. “I’m almost numb to these things,” he admitted. “I think it’s great they get caught out, but for me, I’m tired of always speaking up when these things happen because then you’re kind of nagging all the time and I’m trying to find a positive spin.”

“They support gay rights when it’s good for them, when it probably improves their reputation and the next day they get a bigger paycheck from somebody else, they take it. That’s the reality.”

Concluding on Beckham, he lamented: “I think he was a great footballer, but the rest is… he has professionalised making money, good for him, but don’t really take it seriously what these people say in public.”