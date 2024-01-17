Jordan Henderson terminates Saudi contract that caused LGBTQ backlash

Former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has reportedly terminated his contract with a Saudi team which caused a considerable LGBTQ+ backlash.

It was widely reported on Wednesday (17 January) that Henderson and Al-Ettifaq FC had agreed to end the three-year contract after six months. As per Sky News, the 33-year-old is on his way back to England while in talks to sign with the Dutch team Ajax.

Henderson confirmed last July that he was moving to the Saudi team. Reports had indicated he was to get £350,000 a week for the move, although Henderson denied this was his motivation for the move in an interview with The Athletic.

Henderson had also received backlash over the move to a country where homosexuality is illegal and punishable by death. He had previously positioned himself as an LGBTQ ally. In the same interview with The Athletic he said “My intention was never, ever to hurt anyone. My intention has always been to help causes and communities where I felt like they have asked for my help.”

He also said: “I think people know what my views and values were before I left and still do now. I think having someone with those views and values in Saudi Arabia is only a positive thing.”

The Liverpool LGBT fan group, Kop Outs, accused Henderson of “sportwashing” and of “trying to disguise the disgusting Saudi human rights record.”

Speaking to the BBC last November, Jake Daniels said Henderson’s move had been like a “slap in the face.”