Seattle to host groundbreaking first World Cup ‘Pride Match’ featuring countries with anti-gay laws

Seattle announced it will host the first-ever World Cup “Pride Match” in 2026 at Lumen Field stadium, featuring Egypt and Iran, two countries with anti-gay laws.

The local organising committee in Seattle has confirmed that the match on 26 June will include celebrations of the LGBTQ+ community, coinciding with the anniversary weekend of the Stonewall riots.

The fixture comes from the official World Cup draw, which initially grouped Belgium, Egypt, Iran and New Zealand together. Belgium vs New Zealand will be play in Vancouver, while Egypt vs Iran will be designated the Seattle “Pride Match.”

“We are honoured to host a Pride Match and to celebrate Pride” – Seattle’s Pride Match Advisory Committee on the game between the two nations

Despite controversy, Seattle’s Pride Match Advisory Committee (PMAC) insists the match will go ahead, stating the game was planned well in advance to celebrate Pride and promote inclusivity.

In a statement, the committee said Pride Match is “a host city–led expression of Seattle and Washington State’s commitment to creating a welcoming and inclusive environment where everyone belongs: players, fans, residents and visitors alike”.

They added: “Soccer has a unique power to unite people across borders, cultures, and beliefs. We are honoured to host a Pride Match and to celebrate Pride as part of a global football community. This match reflects our ongoing commitment to respect, dignity and unity for all.”

“All are welcome to be themselves in Seattle” – Committee member Eric Wahl supporting the Pride Match

The Egypt v Iran match in Seattle in June just happens to be the Pride match, & I think that is a good thing, actually. (There are LGBTQAI+ people everywhere. All are welcome to be themselves in Seattle) ⚽️♥️🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ — Eric Wahl (@ziplamak) December 6, 2025

Committee member Eric Wahl, brother of the late journalist Grant Wahl, expressed his support for the Pride Match on X: “There are LGBTQAI+ people everywhere. All are welcome to be themselves in Seattle,” he said.

Under Egyptian law, same-sex marriage or civil unions are not recognised. While there are no explicit laws criminalising homosexuality, sexual activity between two men is punishable by law. The Egyptian penal code describes sexual acts between males as promoting “habitual debauchery,” punishable by six months to three years in prison.

Under Iranian law, same-sex sexual relations are criminalised. Penetrative sex between men is punishable by death, while non-penetrative sexual activity can result in up to 100 lashes per partner. Repeated offences may also lead to death.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime moment” – Pride Match committee celebrating the community

Seattle, where the game will be held, is widely regarded as one of the most LGBTQ+-friendly cities in the US. It hosts Seattle Pride annually every June, as well as Trans Pride Seattle, one of the largest trans-specific events in the country.

The official committee website states: “This is a once-in-a-lifetime moment to showcase and celebrate LGBTQIA+ communities in Washington, while ensuring meaningful, lasting impacts for local businesses, arts, and organisations.”

