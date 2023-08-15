Attitude is seeking a full-time Social Media Assistant

Attitude is the world’s largest LGBTQ+ media brand, sold in print in 31 countries and available to download in digital form in 130 more. It celebrates its 30-year birthday in May 2024 and is the best-selling gay lifestyle magazine in the UK and Europe.



Reporting daily to the Head of Social, and working with the wider editorial and commercial teams, the Social Media Assistant will oversee day-to-day content scheduling and community management for all social channels, whilst also assisting in pitching, developing and creating organic social-first content.

The ideal candidate is a highly creative self-starter with an enthusiasm for social-led storytelling and a broad understanding of the social media landscape.

You will be adept at bringing copy, images and video together to tell stories via social for Attitude Magazine (currently including, but not limited to, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Threads, YouTube and TikTok), and you will have an understanding of LGBTQ+ sensitivities.

Working three days (Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday) out of the Stream Publishing office in Surrey (RH7 6PB) you will also join, and sometimes assist as a social videographer, at photoshoots and other events which may occur outside of normal working hours.

The role will occasionally require the candidate to work alongside the Social Media Assistant at Rolling Stone UK to support the title’s social media output, covering annual leave, assisting at events, etc. Produced under license from the US parent title by Attitude publisher Stream Publishing, Rolling Stone UK is the UK’s exciting new music, film, TV and culture title.

The role

Collaborate with the Social Media Manager to execute the social strategy for Attitude Magazine.

Manage day-to-day content scheduling and community management (responding to readers, including in comments and DMs), of all social media channels. Flagging any major issues with the Social Media Manager.

Grow followers and engagement with the community on all platforms.

Recognise opportunities for unique social-first content, informed by regular research on trends, audience, competitors and the wider cultural landscape.

Populating a cultural calendar.

Support on content creation including copywriting to ensure brand consistency and tone of voice.

Attend cover shoots, events and festivals to capture and create social-first content.

Assist in developing unique and memorable content, formats and series for our social platforms.

Reporting to Social Media Manager on platform and content performance, and working reactively to findings.

Repurpose print magazine and online articles for social channels, and support the Social Media Manager in creating content for commercial briefs.

Ensure all social content meets editorial, ethical and legal standards.

Occasionally collaborate with Rolling Stone UK’s Social Media Assistant to achieve shared opportunities.

About you

You will be looking for your first full time post-grad role, or to move from an entry-level role at a smaller/niche company to a more high-profile brand.

You live and breathe social media, which is where you get most of your news, updates and entertainment.

As well as consuming lots of social media content, you are abreast of new trends, analytics and paid media, as well as new and rising platforms.

You have a keen interest in music, film, TV and popular culture, plus a passion for visual storytelling.

You understand the Attitude Magazine audience, LGBTQ+ community and digital platforms.

A self-starter, or willing to learn, with an understanding of how to make the best out of editorial opportunities.

Willingness to work some flexible shifts where required, including some evenings and weekends.

Skills and experience

Essential:

Experience in creating social-first content

Experience building social audiences across multiple platforms

Deep understanding of social media platforms, trends and culture

Understanding of social performance tools and analytics

Strong copy-writing ability and experience

Adobe Photoshop and Premiere Pro skills preferable

Excellent communication skills and attention to detail

Experience using social media management platforms

Preferable:

Experience using scheduling and social listening tools

Experience in a publisher or magazine environment

Adobe After Effects, Buffer, Later skills

The package

Competitive salary

25 days annual leave per calendar year (plus Bank Holidays)

Pension scheme, with some matched contributions

Great development opportunities

Fun, hardworking, team environment

Equal opportunities

Attitude and Rolling Stone UK are produced by Stream Publishing, who are an equal opportunity employer. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive workplace that celebrates differences, allowing you to do your best work at all times.

Please apply by sending your CV to jobs@streampublishing.net with a covering letter.