Scottish primary school becomes first to deliver all-inclusive LGBT education

A Scottish primary school has been praised after becoming the first in Scotland to offer up a fully inclusive LGBT education across the curriculum.

Castleton Primary School, in Glasgow, is the first in the country to complete the national implementation and evaluation toolkit.

This was created to assist schools in implementing the Scottish Government’s LGBT inclusive education.

Their education package includes resources to help children learn about LGBT issues, identities and issues through different subjects at school.

The school has also offered support to help teachers “effectively challenge homophobia, biphobia and/or transphobia in the school environment and wider community”.

Scotland’s Education Secretary, Jenny Gilruth, said what the school had managed to do was “inspirational” during a recent visit.

Gilruth said: “I was very pleased to visit Castleton Primary School, which is the first in Scotland to fully embed LGBT inclusive education right across the curriculum.

“Many schools across the country already take positive steps to educate learners about LGBT identities and issues, but this is an important milestone.

“We will continue to do all we can to help young people to reach their full potential in a diverse and inclusive society.”

She went on to note how this approach has “already improved experiences for young people.”

It has also meant less instances of anti-LGBT behaviour, language, and bullying. This is both within school and the wider community.

Gilruth continued: “It is clear that this inclusive approach to education is already delivering real results for young people.

“Scotland’s education system must support everyone. It is vital the curriculum is as diverse as the young people who learn in our schools.

“The inspirational work being undertaken at Castleton and schools like it across the country highlight how inclusive education can help to stamp out prejudice. I look forward to seeing further progress on this work in the coming months and years.”