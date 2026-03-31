Will Scotland be the first country to erase HIV transmission? Three charities push for action

Three charities, Terrence Higgins Trust, Waverley Care and National AIDS Trust, have published a manifesto to make sure the Scottish government stay on course to end new HIV cases by 2030.

The Scottish Government committed in 2020 to ending new HIV cases by 2030, coinciding with World AIDS Day, and commissioned the Scottish Health Protection Network to find a solution.

According to the Scottish Government, recent dedicated funding includes over £9 million a year for the Scottish Infected Blood Support Scheme, with additional millions spent on local HIV services targeting PrEP support.

Around 400 people in Scotland are currently living with undiagnosed HIV

Despite initiatives being supported by increased access to the HIV prevention medication, rapid testing, and improved treatment, challenges remain.

According to the manifesto, around 400 people in Scotland are currently living with undiagnosed HIV, and 1,400 diagnosed people are no longer accessing care.

Ahead of the Scottish Parliament election in May 2026, the three charities are calling on the next government to expand access to HIV medical care.

How can Scotland meet their deadline to abolish HIV transmission by 2023?

They propose:



* A national online HIV prevention service

* At-home testing kits

* Wider PrEP access

* A National HIV Testing Week

* Programmes to re-engage people who have fallen out of HIV care

Richard Angell OBE, chief executive of Terrence Higgins Trust, said in a news release: “The next intake of MSPs could be the generation that ends the HIV epidemic in Scotland.”

“Scotland has an incredible history of leading the world in medical innovations – to be the first country in the world to [end] this epidemic, and to do so without a vaccine or a cure, could be the incredible next chapter in that story,” he continued.

“To stay on course, we must go further and faster” – chief executive at Waverley Care, Grant Sugden, urging for action

Grant Sugden, chief executive at Waverley Care, added: “To stay on course, we must go further and faster. Where improvements are shown to be effective, they must be rolled out and properly funded across the country.”

He continued: “The third sector has a vital role to play and must be recognised and funded as a key delivery partner. The next Scottish Government has the opportunity to turn this vision into reality – but it must act with urgency.”

The Scottish third sector comprises charities, social enterprises, voluntary groups, and community organisations that are independent of government, specifically, in this case, striving to improve access to PrEP and HIV testing.

“It requires the next Scottish Government to make this a priority” – director of policy at National AIDS Trust, Daniel Fluskey calling upon the next Scottish government

Daniel Fluskey, director of policy at National AIDS Trust, said Scotland has the tools to prevent HIV spreading nationwide, calling for continuous advancements in HIV research.

“This would be an amazing achievement, but it requires the next Scottish Government to make this a priority – the medicine and treatment alone isn’t enough; we need action to support people to live well with HIV and to end HIV-related stigma.”

The manifesto urges Scottish residents to contact their parliamentary candidates about ending new HIV transmissions in Scotland.

The UK Government has also committed to ending new HIV transmissions in England by 2030, supported by a £170 million HIV Action Plan, beginning December 2025 with the goal of eliminating new cases by 2030.

For more information on the Scottish May elections, please visit the official Scottish parliament website.