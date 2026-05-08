Drag Race’s Mia Starr says working with Jennifer Lopez was ‘the worst experience I’ve ever had’

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 18’s Mia Starr has claimed working with Jennifer Lopez was “the worst experience I’ve ever had”.

Starr, who shone as a standout performer on Drag Race, works professionally as a dancer, having took the stage with the likes of Rihanna, Britney Spears, Camila Cabello and Jennifer Lopez.

Appearing on fellow Ru girl Mistress Isabelle Brooks’s YouTube channel this week, Starr recalled performing with J.Lo at the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show – but not for the right reasons.

“It was like a hazing” – Mia Starr describing her experience working with Jennifer Lopez

Starr described rehearsals as: “The worst experience that I’ve ever had. It was like a hazing.”

Recalling the early stages of rehearsals, she said: “I get there, the second day of rehearsal, she looks at me, she tells me to take off my shirt,” alleging that J.Lo body-shamed her during the process.

After looking at her body, the Drag Race star went on to claim Lopez told the dancers: “Guys, I need you to elevate yourselves. I need you to go to the gym and take care of yourself.”

“It just felt like an icky feeling” – Mia Starr claiming J.Lo body-shamed her

Starr said she felt J.Lo “hated” her after the rehearsals, adding: “It just felt like an icky feeling.”

J.Lo performed alongside Shakira during her Super Bowl set, delivering a high-energy medley of her biggest hits, including ‘Jenny From the Block’, ‘Ain’t It Funny’, ‘Get Right’, and more. “Team Shakira all day,” said the drag superstar.

Starr placed 9th overall in season 18 during the Snatch Game episode, though she later returned for the Lip Sync Lalaparuza Smackdown, where she came second to her drag niece Juicy Love Dion.

To watch Mia Starr’s full interview with Mistress Isabelle Brooks, please visit the latter’s official YouTube channel.

Attitude has contacted Lopez’s reps for comment.