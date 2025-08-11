Russell T Davies says gay rights ‘urgently getting worse’ referencing Reform UK and Trump

Russell T Davies has raised his concerns over the state of LGBTQ+ rights in the UK, warning they are “rapidly and urgently getting worse” due to the political rise of Reform UK.

The It’s A Sin and Queer As Folk producer told The Big Issue that the LGBTQ+ community should be “revolting in terror and anger and action” in response to Nigel Farage‘s party growing support.

“Things are rapidly and urgently getting worse” – Russell T Davies

“When Queer As Folk came out in 1999, if you’d said: ‘What will gay rights be like in 2025?’, we’d have said: ‘Oh, it will all be marvellous – it’ll be sunshine and skipping down the street, hand in hand – gays, queers, lesbians, everyone.’

“And look at where we are. Things got better but now things are rapidly and urgently getting worse.”

Davies warned that US political trends often influence the UK.

“Terror and anger and action” – Russell T Davies

“What happens in America always happens here, and as we look down the barrel of a Reform government, we, the gay community, queer community, should be revolting in terror and anger and action.”

Reform UK has pledged to outlaw “transgender ideology” in schools within its first 100 days in government.

Other proposals include introducing a “patriotic” curriculum, offering 20% tax relief to private schools, cutting funding for universities that “undermine free speech,” replacing the Equality Act, and scrapping diversity, equality, and inclusion rules.

Party leader Nigel Farage has previously spoken about his close relationship with US president Donald Trump, with the two sharing similar views on LGBTQ+ rights.

It was a great honour to spend time with @realDonaldTrump. He was relaxed and full of good ideas. I'm confident he will be a good President. pic.twitter.com/kx8cGRHYPQ — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) November 12, 2016

Davies criticised Trump’s stance, saying he believed the president “would be happier with us invisible and gone… if not biologically altered.”

He warned that Trump’s second term in the White House is altering public attitudes through “weaponising” speeches, influencing how people treat LGBTQ+ individuals.

The Doctor Who showrunner is set to explore these issues in his upcoming Channel 4 series Tip Toe, which he says will examine “the most corrosive forces facing the LGBTQ+ community today” and the spread of homophobia, transphobia, and prejudice through the culture war.

The programme will follow the story of two next door neighbours in Manchester, Clive and Leo, who slowly grow to become enemies.

Tip Toe is set to appear on our TV screens in 2026, which specifics yet to be announced.