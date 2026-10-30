Royal British Legion stands by rainbow poppy after Reform UK councillor’s criticism

The Royal British Legion has defended its rainbow poppy badge after a Reform UK councillor accused the charity of “politicising remembrance”.

The badge supports LGBTQ+ people who have served in the Armed Forces, including those who faced discrimination under the military’s former ban on gay personnel serving openly.

Joseph Boam, who represents Whitwick on Leicestershire County Council, criticised the charity in a Facebook post in the Unite The Kingdom group.

“This is an insult to every veteran who wore the poppy with pride” – Joseph Boam in a Facebook post

“The Royal British Legion has politicised remembrance of our war dead,” he wrote. “This is an insult to every veteran who wore the poppy with pride. I am deeply disappointed. People support the Poppy Appeal every year to honour those who served. Not to push political agendas.”

He went on to ask: “Who else has had enough of this woke virtue signalling c**p!”

“The RBL Poppy Pride Badge shows support for those who have faced discrimination or marginalisation due” – the Royal British Legion in response

In response, the Royal British Legion said its Poppy Pride badge was intended to recognise LGBTQIA+ members of the Armed Forces who have experienced discrimination because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

“The RBL Poppy Pride Badge shows support for those who have faced discrimination or marginalisation due to their sexual orientation or gender identity, particularly those who served under the pre-2000 ban on LGBT personnel in the British Armed Forces,” the charity said in a statement to LBC.

“Providing visible symbols of support for the LGBTQIA+ Armed Forces community is an important show of allyship and a demonstration that the RBL is a safe and inclusive space.”

The ban on LGBTQ+ personnel serving openly in the British Armed Forces was lifted in January 2000. Before the change, gay, lesbian and bisexual service personnel could face dismissal if their sexuality became known.

What is The Royal British Legion’s Pride badge?

The Royal British Legion supports serving and former members of the Armed Forces and their families through its annual Poppy Appeal. Its Pride badge acknowledges LGBTQ+ personnel whose experiences included discrimination under the former restrictions.