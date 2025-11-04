Ronnie Wood’s ex-wife Jo calls Glamour’s trans-inclusive cover ‘disgraceful’: ’An insult to real biological women’

Ronnie Wood’s ex-wife, Jo, called Glamour’s trans-inclusive cover “disgraceful” and “an insult to real biological women” under a misleading Instagram post which branded the trans women “nine men”.

The former model criticised the publication for this year’s cover stars: Munroe Bergdorf, Maxine Heron, Taira, Munya, Bel Priestly, Dani St James, Ceval Omar, Mya Mehmi, and Shon Faye.

The Instagram post from far-right outlet Breitbart, in which the 70-year-old made her comment, used anti-trans phrasing such as: “Women’s fashion magazine Glamour UK has chosen a group of nine men, so-called ‘dolls,’ who identify as women for its ‘Women of the Year’ magazine cover.”

She wrote beneath: “Such an insult to real biological woman .. disgraceful!!!”

The prominent UK advocates were chosen by the publication amid a rise in anti-trans legislation, pressure groups, and right-wing politicians – from the CASS review to the April Supreme Court ruling to debates over single-sex spaces – making it more important than ever to highlight the affected voices.

Maxine Heron said in her cover interview with the women’s magazine: “I’ve had such an increase in hate online as well, in a way that I haven’t really navigated before.”

JK Rowling was another notable name to criticise the women’s magazine’s choice tribute to the dolls. She wrote on X: “I grew up in an era when mainstream women’s magazines told girls they needed to be thinner and prettier. Now mainstream women’s magazines tell girls that men are better women than they are.”

Responding to her criticism, Glamour posted: “Better luck next year, Jo x.”

Despite the controversy surrounding the nine trans women, there was a wave of support. One user commented: “Trans women are women. Everything I’ve heard about these women so far suggests they are beautiful inside and out, fierce and strong role models and not just for the trans community.”

Another wrote: “So proud to see all women being celebrated… cis and trans alike. Every woman deserves safety, respect, and recognition.”

Additional winners this year were: actress Demi Moore, singer Tyla, Sugababes, Adwoa Aboah, and Rachel Zegler.