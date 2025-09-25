Alex Consani makes her acting debut alongside Demi Moore in Gucci’s new fashion film 

Forget your usual TV binge, this season’s real prestige drama is unfolding at Milan Fashion Week. Demna, celebrated for redefining luxury during his provocative tenure at Balenciaga, has unveiled a new chapter at Gucci.

His debut collection as creative director has already sent shockwaves through the industry. Swapping the traditional catwalk spectacle for a high-gloss short film starring some of Hollywood’s biggest names. The result? Fashion week meets arthouse cinema in the boldest crossover yet.

Demi Moore for Gucci’s The Tiger (Image: Provided)

The Tiger, directed by Spike Jonze and Halina Reijn, introduces us to Barbara Gucci (played by Demi Moore) the imperious matriarch of Gucci International. She summons her children and a special guest to the family’s lavish home for a birthday celebration steeped in prestige and tension.

On the surface, Barbara’s evening appears flawless – a showcase of wealth, legacy, and familial unity. Behind the glittering façade she wrestles with competing pressures: safeguarding the company’s reputation, impressing a guest of honor, maintaining her role as mother, and desperately trying to control a night threatening to unravel.

Joining Moore is an enviable cast including Edward Norton, Ed Harris, and Keke Palmer. Still, it’s a cameo by transgender model Alex Consani that steals the show. Having made history as the first transgender model to win “Model of the Year” at the prestigious Fashion Awards, Consani embodies the film’s themes of identity, power, and the changing face of the fashion industry.

Keke Palmer for Gucci’s The Tiger (Image: Provided)

With its potent mix of glamour, tension, and emotional complexity, The Tiger signals not only one of the year’s most talked-about releases but also the arrival of Demna’s Gucci: a stylish yet searing examination of image, legacy, and the cost of keeping up appearances in a world built on spectacle.