Netherlands’ Prime Minister Rob Jetten’s Attitude cover shoot in seven powerful images (EXCLUSIVE)

After making history as the youngest and first publicly gay prime minister of the Netherlands, Rob Jetten fronts the cover of Attitude magazine with his 2026 Attitude Pride award.

The shoot took place during WorldPride Amsterdam 2026 at OBA Oosterdok, Amsterdam’s largest public library, shortly after Jetten participated in Amsterdam’s Canal Parade.

Jetten was preparing to speak at a human rights conference scheduled a few days after the interview. The conversation took place against a backdrop of both Pride celebrations and growing threats towards LGBTQ+ people, including online abuse and the rise of the far right.

Rob Jetten cites very a “well-organised enemy”

Rob Jetten for Attitude magazine (Image: Attitude/Dario & Misja) Rob Jetten for Attitude magazine (Image: Attitude/Dario & Misja) Rob Jetten for Attitude magazine with his Attitude Pride award (Image: Attitude/Dario & Misja)

He echoed his concerns in his Attitude cover interview, drawing attention to a “very well-organised enemy” pushing an anti-gay agenda and citing the 2026 Berlin Pride attack as another “chapter” in the rise of anti-LGBTQ+ incidents.

Elsewhere in the conversation, the 39-year-old prime minister took readers back to when he was 14, when the Netherlands introduced marriage equality in 2001, his fear of coming out and his worries about whether he would ever find love.

Recalling his first first love at 17, Jetten shared: “It took me a few years to get all

the confidence to not hide away or be ashamed of it. But I really needed that first crush

to get to the situation where I could actually accept it.”

Jetten and his relationship with Nicolás Keenan

Rob Jetten for Attitude magazine (Image: Attitude/Dario & Misja)

He now has a fiancé, Argentine hockey player Nicolás Keenan, who has also made history as the first publicly bisexual first gentleman. The pair got engaged in November 2024 after going public with their relationship the year prior.

“I was quite sure that I would never get this love of my life that I would want to marry and

have kids with. And now I’m happily engaged,” said Jetten.

Rob Jetten for Attitude magazine (Image: Attitude/Dario & Misja)

In other parts of his cover interview, Jetten discussed his political rise, his approach to leadership and his responsibilities as prime minister, including keeping the Netherlands safe and strengthening the economy.

“My job is to keep [the Netherlands] safe, to boost its economy, to make sure that we play a role in Europe and in the world. That’s my 24/7 job and I’ll do whatever it takes to be successful in it.” Jetten explained.

Jetten receives an Attitude Pride Award

Rob Jetten for Attitude magazine (Image: Attitude/Dario & Misja)

Attitude editor-in-chief Cliff Joannou was there to present Jetten with his Attitude Pride Award in Amsterdam for WorldPride. He said Jetten’s position as a world leader offers hope for a more inclusive world.

“Since they were launched ten years ago, the Attitude Pride Awards have centred representation at the heart of every story that we share,” he said.

“As a champion of LGBTQ+ visibility on the world stage who has centred every part of the queer community in this work, Prime Minister Rob Jetten’s Pride Award represents how hope and optimism can offer the very real possibility of a more inclusive world.”

Cliff Joannou, Rob Jetten and Krishna Omkar for Attitude magazine (Image: Attitude/Dario & Misja)

Full interview appears in the September/October 2026 issue of Attitude, available now in print and on digital platforms. Print copy available here.