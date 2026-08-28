Sandra Bullock holds back tears as she shares beautiful message to young LGBTQ people: ‘You’re supported’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Sandra Bullock had to fight back tears as she sharing a heartfelt message of support to young LGBTQ film fans with Attitude this week.

The Oscar-winner spoke to us at the London premiere of Practical Magic 2 on Wednesday (27 August 2026).

“It makes me tear up,” she said. “I hope you don’t have to escape too much. I hope you know you’re everywhere. You’re supported.”

The spooky comedy, co-starring Nicole Kidman, hits UK cinemas on 11 September.

“If our film gave you wings, I’m so happy” – Sandra Bullock

“Why are we even separating people?” the Speed actress continued. “One community from another?

“I long for a world where none of us are separating others because of the colour of their skin, or who they choose to love and hold and care for. It’s ridiculous.

“If our film gave you wings, I’m so happy.”

Attitude also spoke with Kidman on the red carpet, with the star sharing the inside story behind her recent cameo in Troye Sivan’s music video for ‘She’s the Best’.

“I love him, I’ve known him such a long time,” said the star of The Hours.

“I didn’t even need to read anything, I didn’t need to have any information, I just said: ‘Yeah! I’m in!’

“But that’s me! I make very spontaneous decisions!”