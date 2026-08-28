Porn star Christian Styles’ death is under investigation as police await autopsy results

Police in Michigan have opened an investigation into the death of adult performer Christian Styles, with an autopsy now being carried out to establish how he died.

Canton Township Police Chief Joseph Bialy told TMZ that officers were called to Styles’ home on Saturday afternoon (22 August) after receiving a report of a “non-responsive adult male”. Bialy confirmed that Styles’ family contacted police, but did not say who found him or made the call.

Styles, whose real name was Zachary Christian Jaghab, died on 20 August aged 29. The Wayne County medical examiner has confirmed his death, but has not released a cause or manner of death.

There has been no indication from authorities that Styles’ death involved foul play

Canton Township Police are working with the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office on the investigation. Styles’ body was taken into the medical examiner’s custody for an autopsy, which will be used to determine both the cause and manner of his death.

There has been no indication from authorities that Styles’ death involved foul play.

Styles was born and raised in Canton, Michigan, and began working in the adult entertainment industry in 2021. He built an online following of more than one million across Instagram and X, while also creating content for OnlyFans.

He also received recognition within the adult industry. Styles and Chris Damned won the Favourite All-Male Creator Collab category at the 2023 GayVN Awards, according to Pride Source, and Styles received further nominations the following year.

“RIP Zach. You were sucha sweet boy. I wish we could giggle together one last time” – fellow adult performer Caleb Parker

His family confirmed his death through an online obituary and a GoFundMe campaign set up to help with funeral and burial costs. The fundraiser described his death as a “sudden and heartbreaking loss”.

It also said Styles’ parents, Johnny and Ellen, are dealing with serious health problems, including cancer. His family remembered him as “an adored uncle, family member, and dear friend to many.”

Friends and colleagues have also paid tribute to Styles.

“RIP Zach. You were sucha sweet boy. I wish we could giggle together one last time,” fellow adult performer Caleb Parker wrote on Instagram.

“Christian leaves behind much more than images, videos, or memories” – adult film studio Mencrush

Perry Wayne, a friend of Styles and founder of Wayne Underwear, wrote on Instagram Stories, “Missing you bubbas…”

Adult film studio Mencrush, which worked with Styles, said: “Christian leaves behind much more than images, videos, or memories,” the company wrote. “He leaves a lasting mark on our community and on everyone who connected with him, followed him, and shared part of his story.”

The investigation remains ongoing, with authorities awaiting the results of the medical examiner’s examination.