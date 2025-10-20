Reform UK appoints James Orr, anti-LGBTQ+ theologian and ally of Charlie Kirk, as senior adviser to Nigel Farage

Reform UK has appointed James Orr, a friend of JD Vance, a former friend of Charlie Kirk, and a believer in anti-LGBTQ+ views, as a senior adviser to Nigel Farage.

Orr, an associate professor at the University of Cambridge, has previously expressed opposition to same-sex marriage and maintains a strong anti-abortion stance, opposing the procedure even in cases of rape.

The announcement came after Zia Yusuf, the party’s head of policy, posted that his “close friend” would be joining the senior team yesterday (19 October).

“He has been a bastion of common sense and patriotism” – Reform UK, Zia Yusuf on appointing James Orr as senior adviser to Nigel Farage

“I’m delighted to welcome James Orr to Reform UK. James is a brilliant academic, theologian, thinker. He has been a bastion of common sense and patriotism at Cambridge University,” he wrote to X.

“He has become a close friend, and is someone who I believe will have a pivotal role in shaping the future of this country. James is now a senior member of our team, a senior adviser to Nigel Farage, and he will bring even more talented patriots to the Reform family,” he concluded.

In 2023, the Coalition for Marriage stated that, according to the educator, the law that recognises same-sex marriage has “very important downstream ramifications”, suggesting consequences for LGBTQ+ couples.

He has also described asylum seekers as “invaders”, reflecting his hardline views on immigration.

“It sounds as odd to speak of a biological woman as it does to speak of a circular circle” – Orr on trans identities

Amid the current climate surrounding the trans community, it has become apparent that Orr is anti-trans. Writing to X, he said: “I keep hearing even the fiercest critics of transgender ideology use phrases like ‘biological woman.’”

He added: “Final victory will not be theirs until once again it sounds as odd to speak of a biological woman as it does to speak of a circular circle.”

Not quite how we do things in Britain, but the joy-filled celebration of faith, family, flag, and freedom at Charlie Kirk’s memorial yesterday was overwhelmingly moving to witness. pic.twitter.com/Vx7w1oRpoK — James Orr (@jtworr) September 22, 2025

Orr was a supporter and friend of the late Charlie Kirk, recently appearing on The Charlie Kirk Show where he shared reflections and memories with the MAGA politician.

Leading the Centre for a Better Britain think tank, Orr is closely connected to influential figures in the US conservative movement, including former Vice President JD Vance, and has been involved in shaping policies within the Trump administration.

His arrival at Reform follows the defection of right-wing Tory MP Danny Kruger, who shares similar ideological positions.

The move has drawn criticism from UK political leaders. According to The Independent, Labour, Liberal Democrats and the Green Party have warned against Orr’s new role in UK politics.