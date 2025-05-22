BA Euroflyer rescues Worthing Pride as Official Parade Sponsor

BA Euroflyer, the London Gatwick based wholly owned subsidiary of British Airways, has come to the rescue of the Worthing Pride Parade, following the community organisation’s appeals for support.

The move follows BA Euroflyer marking a year-round collaboration with Attitude by supporting the PEUGEOT Attitude PRIDE Awards Europe 2025, to honour the unsung heroes of the LGBTQ+ community continent-wide.

Returning for its 7th year, Worthing Pride 2025 will take place from 4-5 July in Steyne Gardens in Worthing, West Sussex. BA Euroflyer will support the community event as the Official Parade Sponsor.

The biggest-ever Attitude PRIDE Awards Europe 2025, meanwhile, will take place at The Peninsula London on Friday 4 July 2025.

“We are proud to serve Sussex and play an active role in supporting local communities”

Karen Hilton, Managing Director of BA Euroflyer, said in a statement: “We are proud to serve Sussex and play an active role in supporting local communities from our home at London Gatwick, and it’s important to us that all our customers and colleagues feel respected and included.

“Our commitment to inclusion continues all year round particularly through our Flying Proud colleague network, and Pride events are a vital part of this in raising awareness of issues that affect the LGBTQI+ community.

“We are thrilled to secure Worthing Pride’s future for the next two years and look forward to joining in with the celebrations this summer.”

“Pride in Worthing is here to stay”

Worthing Pride director Gary Richardson added: “Firstly, the local community business response to our GoFundMe and Community Angels project has been nothing short of outstanding! This has demonstrated that our local businesses fully support Pride and do not wish to see it leave our town.

“I am thrilled to be able to announce this fantastic partnership with Pride and BA Euroflyer the funding that has been raised by our local community will go hand in hand with the BA Euroflyer funding to ensure Pride in Worthing is here to stay.

“These funds will ensure for the next two years we can offer free entry into our fantastic parade. Showcasing that our amazing town and businesses stand by our LGBTQI+ community.”

Since launched in 2018, Worthing Pride has raised thousands of pounds for good causes in and around Worthing, and played host to performers such as Liberty X, Boyzlife, and N-Trance, plus Drag Race UK stars; Danny Beard, Cheryl Hole, Elektra Fence.

This year’s headline performers are S Club’s Jo O’Meara and Atomic Kitten’s Natasha Hamilton. Louisa Johnson, Janice Robinson and Jaymi Hensley are also on the line-up.