PEUGEOT Attitude PRIDE Awards officially expands to Europe with support from BA Euroflyer

Returning for a ninth year this summer, the LGBTQ+ community’s biggest, most heartfelt Pride awards celebration of extraordinary real-life stories boasts a second partner for 2025.

Alongside long-term headline partner PEUGEOT , lands BA Euroflyer, the Gatwick-based subsidiary airline of flag-carrier British Airways, which in 2024 was a raffle prize provider for the awards.

Celebrating, and contributing to, the expanded and renamed PEUGEOT Attitude PRIDE Awards Europe, this year-round partnership sees BA Euroflyer play a central role in enabling this year’s awards and promoting Pride across Europe through an array of content features.

The biggest-ever Attitude PRIDE Awards Europe 2025 platforms everyday LGBTQ+ heroes and community trailblazers from right across Europe at a world class host venue, The Peninsula London, timed to land just ahead of the Pride in London celebrations at the end of Pride month, on Friday 4 July, 2025.

The PEUGEOT Attitude PRIDE Awards Europe, turns the traditional awards show format on its head – celebrity guests are more often the presenters than the honourees – and 10 inspirational winners are drawn from the UK and across Europe, where they’ve served tirelessly in the third sector, triumphed over adversity or proven themselves outstanding community role models.

And BA Euroflyer isn’t just along for the ride – the airline is the ride: flying three European Pride Award winners in style from their local European airport into London Gatwick for the prestigious ceremony, alongside providing each of this year’s winners with a pair of return tickets to any BA Euroflyer destination.

Pride every day, everywhere

And this is no ‘once a year rainbow flag moment’. Attitude are working closely with BA Euroflyer to shine the spotlight and promote Pride across several of its European destinations accessible from London Gatwick. The collective activity will create an authentic campaign across multiple platforms: encompassing print, digital, social, video, live event and philanthropic charitable moments via compelling story-telling. Watch out for features on Jersey, Seville and Malta amongst several others in the coming months.

Says Attitude Managing Director Darren Styles OBE: “For almost a decade, Attitude’s have been the original (and best) PRIDE Awards – accept no imitations – and having BA Euroflyer alongside us means the world, as well as bringing it much closer.

“We are thrilled that, at a time when some of the global narrative is pushing back against the promotion of diversity and inclusion, BA Euroflyer is amplifying and supporting those who serve the LGBTQ+ community or who have triumphed over tragedy. Alongside returning headline partner PEUGEOT, BA Euroflyer enables us to cast our net ever-wider for real-life heroes and create the biggest and best-ever PEUGEOT Attitude PRIDE Awards Europe 2025.

“For a number of years, we’ve been proud to include winners from France, Germany, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Spain and more alongside our cast of UK winners as matter of course, but this makes it official. We bring you the greatest LGBTQ+ PRIDE Awards celebration on the continent, on the eve of Pride in London.”

Says Karen Hilton: Managing Director, British Airways Euroflyer: ”We’re delighted to be working with Attitude to raise the profile of Pride celebrations taking place across many of the European destinations we serve from London Gatwick.

“We look forward to welcoming the winners of this year’s PEUGEOT Attitude PRIDE Awards Europe on board their BA Euroflyer flights, as we fly them to London to celebrate and honour their achievements”

Call for nominations incoming…

A call for nominations for the PEUGEOT Attitude PRIDE Awards Europe 2025 will be announced shortly.