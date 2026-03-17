Pride in London launches bid to host WorldPride 2032

Pride in London has confirmed it will bid to host WorldPride in 2032, with organisers aiming to align the international event with the 60th anniversary of the capital’s first Pride march.

London’s first Pride demonstration took place on 1 July 1972 and was organised by activists from the Gay Liberation Front, with around 200 people taking part. The march was held close to the anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall uprising in New York, which helped spark the modern LGBTQ+ rights movement.

Organisers said the 2032 bid has been chosen deliberately so the anniversary of that first march can form the centrepiece of the programme. If successful, London would host a global celebration bringing together activists, community groups and visitors from around the world.

“Marking 60 years since London’s first march by hosting WorldPride 2032 would give us the opportunity to welcome the world to our city” – Rebecca Paisis, Pride in London

WorldPride is staged every two years and rotates between international host cities. Previous and upcoming editions include Washington, DC in 2025, Amsterdam in 2026 and Cape Town in 2028.

Pride in London said a successful bid would see the city host an extended programme of events over 10 days. Plans include two marches, an international human rights conference and a wider cultural programme featuring opening and closing ceremonies.

Rebecca Paisis, interim CEO of Pride in London, said the anniversary provides an opportunity to reflect on the movement’s origins while bringing international attention to LGBTQ+ rights.

“Pride began as protest, and that spirit remains at the heart of everything we do.

“Marking 60 years since London’s first march by hosting WorldPride 2032 would give us the opportunity to welcome the world to our city.

London previously hosted WorldPride in 2012 during the same year as the city’s Olympic Games

“It would unite us in solidarity and action at a time when LGBTQIA+ rights are being challenged globally.”

London previously hosted WorldPride in 2012 during the same year as the city’s Olympic Games. The event included a parade and rally in central London, although parts of the planned festival programme were scaled back after funding difficulties.

The new bid is backed by the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan. It is being led by Paisis alongside Philip O’Ferrall, chief executive of the Outernet entertainment district, who is serving as co-chair of the campaign.

Pride in London stages the capital’s annual Pride parade and festival, which regularly attracts more than a million spectators and tens of thousands of participants representing hundreds of organisations.

The final decision on the host city for WorldPride 2032 will be made by InterPride, the international body that oversees the event.