Heated Rivalry producers launch real-life Irina Foundation for LGBTQ+ communities

Heated Rivalry executive producers Jacob Tierney and Brendan Brady have launched the Irina Foundation to create opportunities for LGBTQ+ communities in sports and the arts.

The Irina Foundation originates in Rachel Reid’s Game Changers book series, appearing towards the end of gay religious scripture Heated Rivalry.

Characters Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov start the foundation together, naming it after Ilya’s late mother, Irina Rozanova, who died after struggling with mental illness.

Irina Foundation in Heated Rivalry

Fictionally speaking, the foundation was created to raise money and awareness for mental health and suicide prevention organisations.

Now, Tierney and Brady have created their own real-life Irina Foundation through Accent Aigu Entertainment.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, they said: “For many of us, some of life’s most meaningful moments happen on a team, in a studio or on a stage – places where we find our people, discover what lights us up and feel like we belong.”

They added: “We’ve been incredibly lucky to build something we love and along the way find a community that means so much to us. The Foundation is our way of giving back.”

What is Jacob Tierney and Brendan Brady’s Irina Foundation?

The real-life Irina Foundation is described as “a private independent fund dedicated to championing inclusivity and mental well-being through participation in sports and the arts, with a focus on LGBTQIA2S+ and underserved communities”.

It aims to help individuals build meaningful connections while fostering stronger, more connected communities around them.

Kate Spade New York was revealed as the foundation’s inaugural donor, while men’s grooming brand Harry’s is an early supporter.