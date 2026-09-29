Big Brother’s Frankie sparks girlfriend speculation after saying he misses his ‘girl’

Big Brother star Frankie Taber told his housemates he misses his “girl” on the outside after he “crashed out” in last night’s episode (28 September).

Frankie, who came out as bisexual earlier in the series, was at the centre of the drama on the second day of the House of Nothing twist.

Viewers saw the contestants stripped of their belongings, furniture, food, cutlery and more, leaving them with nothing but sheets on the bedroom floor.

Frankie Taber “crashes out” on Big Brother

Frankie said he felt like a “ticking time bomb”. He then entered the bedroom and tore down the barricades blocking the wardrobes to get his toothbrush.

The scene caused concern among his housemates, who expressed worry over Frankie’s actions. Housemate Philip Regan said it was “upsetting” to see him in such a state.

In another part of the episode, Frankie said he misses his “girl”, leading fans to speculate that he has a girlfriend on the outside.

Frankie comes out as bisexual

The 23-year-old marketing manager from London came out in episode two of the programme while speaking to Big Brother in the Diary Room.

“I’ve come on this show to come out, ’cause I’m bisexual and, like, I’ve been in pain for so long now, probably about a year and a half, two years,” he said.

“I mean, just the guilt and the shame that I’m carrying from it, and I don’t know, I just feel like I’ve let down a lot of people,” he explained, in tears.

Big Brother continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.