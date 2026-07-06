Sadiq Khan talks to Attitude about trans rights, LGBTQ+ venues and Andy Burnham at Pride in London (EXCLUSIVE)

Sadiq Khan has warned that “we can’t be complacent” over LGBTQ+ equality, as thousands gathered in the capital for Pride in London 2026.

This year’s event, held under the theme ‘Many Voices. One Front.’, comes amid growing concern over trans rights, rising anti-LGBTQ+ hate crime and the continued loss of queer venues across the capital, with organisers urging the community and its allies to unite in the face of mounting challenges.

Speaking exclusively to Attitude before leading the parade through central London, Khan said trans people face an “unacceptable” level of stigma and called on political leaders to stop using the community “as a political football”.

The London mayor also stressed the importance of allyship, reiterated his commitment to protecting the capital’s LGBTQ+ nightlife and praised prime minister frontrunner Andy Burnham as “a strong ally” to the community.

Attitude: You’ve led the Pride march year on year. Why is it so important for you to keep coming back?

Sadiq Khan: I know what it’s like to be different. I know what it’s like to be treated differently because you’re different, but I also know the difference allyship makes. It’s made a difference to me, and I’m the strongest possible ally.

Why? Because one of the reasons why London is the greatest city in the world is our strength, not our weakness. I recognise we’ve got to celebrate the progress made, particularly since 1972, but also recommit to the struggle. We need allies for all minority communities.

The world sees us as a global leader. We can’t be complacent because there are some people wanting to turn back the clock, and my job as the mayor of this great city is to be the best possible ally I can.

Trans people tell us they’re feeling increasingly anxious about the current climate. What message do you want to send directly to them today?

My message to all of us in leadership positions is not to use the trans community as a political football. The amount of stigma this community faces is unacceptable.

Welcome to Pride in London 2026 🏳️‍🌈



Today we celebrate our incredible LGBTQIA+ communities and the diversity that makes our city so special. Pride is both a celebration and a protest, and I'll always stand with you as we fight for equality and a fairer London for everyone. pic.twitter.com/ZgvX8ZBfqE — Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (@MayorofLondon) July 4, 2026

That’s one of the reasons why allyship is incredibly important. The theme of this year’s Pride is ‘Many voices, one front’, and we’ve got to recognise LGBTQIA+ communities all sticking together through allyship.

I’m sure you’re aware that London has lost a number of LGBTQIA+ venues over the past year. Are we doing enough to protect queer nightlife?

In the past? No. That’s why, since 2016, we’ve supported these venues because they’re incredibly important. They give people a safe space to feel empowered, while also recognising the challenges they’ve faced, particularly during and after the pandemic.

From City Hall, we’re doing a huge amount, including a Culture at Risk Office, while making sure we celebrate these communities. But the great game changer, I think, will be persuading the government to give us powers over licensing, because you often get risk-averse councils worried about extending licences because of complaints from a minority.

I want to support these venues not just because of their economic value or cultural significance, but because they make our great city better.

Andy Burnham looks set to become the next prime minister. What kind of leader do you think he’ll be for the community?

I’ve known Andy for more than 20 years, and he’s been the strongest possible ally for this community.

Not just when he was a member of parliament, not just when he was a minister, but also, really importantly, as mayor.

Look at how the community is flourishing and thriving in Manchester. I’m positive that, as prime minister, he’ll be a strong ally of the LGBTQIA+ community.