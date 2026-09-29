Hudson Williams calls for Cornell 7 to be arrested as case is reopened

Hudson Williams has called for the arrest of the Cornell 7, the men named in a civil lawsuit over an alleged sexual assault at Cornell University.

The Heated Rivalry actor posted headshots of the men to his Instagram Stories today (29 September), alongside the message: “Arrest them. F*** them and f*** Cornell too.”

Williams’ post came after Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten said prosecutors would reopen the criminal investigation into the allegations.

What is the Cornell 7 sexual assault case?

The investigation centres on an alleged incident at Cornell’s Chi Phi fraternity house in Ithaca, New York, on 19 October 2024.

The woman, identified as Jane Doe in court documents, was 20 at the time. She filed a civil lawsuit against seven Chi Phi members, Cornell University, the fraternity, an Ithaca bar and others on 16 September.

In the lawsuit, Doe alleges that she was already heavily intoxicated when she arrived at the fraternity house after drinking alcohol earlier that evening. She alleges that she was then pressured into taking ketamine, marijuana and alcohol before being sexually assaulted by multiple fraternity members.

The lawsuit alleges that a message was posted in a Snapchat group for Chi Phi members inviting others to the room where Doe was being assaulted. It claims that additional men subsequently entered the room.

No criminal charges were brought following the initial investigation

Doe reported the incident to Cornell University Police on 8 November 2024, according to the lawsuit. The fraternity chapter and seven students were temporarily suspended at the time.

No criminal charges were brought following the initial investigation.

Van Houten said on 28 September that the decision to reopen the case followed the differences between Doe’s civil lawsuit and her original statement to police.

According to the district attorney, Doe’s November 2024 statement described her participation in drug use and sexual activity as voluntary, conscious and consensual. He said she did not tell police that she had been drugged without her knowledge, forced to engage in sexual activity or rendered physically helpless or unconscious.

“We will never fully know what occurred or the identities of everyone who was involved that night” – Doe’s attorney Thomas Giuffra

Van Houten said his office would now examine whether there is additional evidence that was not available during the original investigation. He said the case would be prepared for presentation to a Tompkins County grand jury with Doe’s cooperation.

Doe’s attorney, Thomas Giuffra, disputed the district attorney’s account of the original investigation.

“It is challenging for me to understand how a thorough criminal investigation could have been conducted when she was never spoke with anyone other than the officer who took her original complaint,” he said.

“I believe that opportunities to fully investigate these crimes were lost. We will never fully know what occurred or the identities of everyone who was involved that night,” Giuffra added.

Cornell has said it supports the decision to reopen the criminal investigation.

Cornell has rejected claims that writing essays was the sole punishment given to those involved

The university has also said it conducted its own Title IX investigation following the 2024 incident. Cornell said the process lasted several months and involved a hearing panel, with expulsions and suspensions issued as sanctions. The university has not publicly identified which students received which sanctions, citing federal privacy law.

Cornell has rejected claims that writing essays was the sole punishment given to those involved. The university said: “Any suggestion that the university did not impose consequential punishments for those involved is false.”

The Chi Phi chapter at Cornell was closed in 2024 and remains barred from campus.

Attorneys for the men named in the lawsuit have disputed the allegations. Lawyers representing some of the defendants have said their clients did not sexually assault Doe, while one defendant acknowledged sending a Snapchat message included in the lawsuit but denied participating in sexual activity or drug use.