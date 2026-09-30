Freddie Fraser is joining Attitude as our Celebrity Traitors columnist (EXCLUSIVE)

The Celebrity Traitors is back – and Attitude has recruited one of the show’s most memorable contestants to help us make sense of the madness.

We’re delighted to announce that Freddie Fraser will be Attitude’s columnist for The Celebrity Traitors series 2, bringing his first-hand experience of the castle to our site every Monday, after Thursday and Friday’s episodes.

Fraser knows better than most just how difficult it is to work out who is telling the truth. Having entered The Traitors series 3 as a Faithful before being recruited as a Traitor, the 22-year-old made it all the way to the final six before being banished.

Freddie will be watching every suspicious glance, questionable accusation and disastrous roundtable theory

He may have proven himself a less-than-convincing liar in the castle – by his own admission – but now he gets to sit safely on the other side of the screen and judge everyone else’s gameplay.

And there is plenty for him to get his teeth into.

The second series of The Celebrity Traitors sees 21 famous faces descend on Ardross Castle, with Richard E Grant, Michael Sheen, Miranda Hart, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Maya Jama, James Acaster, Joe Lycett, Bella Ramsey, Amol Rajan, Ross Kemp, Romesh Ranganathan and more among those taking part.

As the celebrities attempt to work out which of their fellow contestants have been recruited as Traitors, Freddie will be watching every suspicious glance, questionable accusation and disastrous roundtable theory.

Freddie recently came out as bisexual

Expect him to dissect the biggest moments from each episode, cast an expert eye over the Faithfuls and Traitors, and reveal exactly who he thinks is playing the game – and who is playing themselves.

Freddie’s appointment comes at a particularly exciting time. He recently came out as bisexual after entering a relationship with model and content creator Bailey Ramsden. Fraser has spoken openly about his experience of coming to terms with his sexuality, including the homophobia he experienced at school.

He is also currently studying for an MA in Broadcast Journalism, having graduated from the University of Nottingham with a degree in Politics and International Relations last year.

The Celebrity Traitors returns to BBC One and BBC iPlayer on 1 October, with Freddie’s exclusive Attitude column following throughout the series.