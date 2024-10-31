Pride in London sets 2025 date and confirms bid for WorldPride 2030

The date for Pride in London 2025 has been announced, with organisers also sharing their plans to bid for WorldPride in 2030.

The annual event, which sees over 1.5 million LGBTQ+ people and their allies descend on London, will take place next year on Saturday 5 July.

Pride in London has also shared that they will bid for WorldPride 2030. The city last hosted the event, which is licensed by InterPride, in 2012, although that event was scaled back due to budget issues.

“I’m committed to working with Pride in London to help deliver the strongest possible bid” – Sadiq Khan

Organisers laid out their plans to “work with LGBTQ+ groups, government bodies, and corporate partners to develop a proposal for InterPride, the International Association of Pride Organisers responsible for selecting WorldPride hosts”.

They also shared the key priorities of their bid, which include pushing for a comprehensive reform of the Gender Recognition Act, advocating for a complete ban on so-called ‘conversion therapy’, improving LGBTQ+ inclusive education in schools, and supporting LGBTQIA+ asylum seekers.

In a statement, the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “London is a beacon of inclusiveness, acceptance and diversity. The prestigious event is a fantastic celebration and an important opportunity to show our allyship, stand up for LGBTQIA+ rights and tackle the issues their community is facing around the world.”

He added: “It will also attract visitors from around the globe and be a significant boost to London’s economy. I’m committed to working with Pride in London to help deliver the strongest possible bid and show why our capital should be picked as the host for 2030, as we build a fairer London for everyone.”

Christopher Joell-Deshields, Chief Executive of Pride in London, said: “Bidding to host WorldPride 2030 is the next logical step in our mission to champion LGBTQ+ rights and celebrate our diverse community. London has a proud history of LGBTQ+ activism and a thriving queer culture. We believe that we can offer a WorldPride experience that will inspire and unite people from across the globe.”

The bid for WorldPride 2030 will include a “10-day festival of arts, culture, and human rights advocacy that will leave a lasting legacy for LGBTQ+ people in London and around the world,” Joell-Deshields added.

The next WorldPride will be hosted in Washington DC in 2025, with pop icon Shakira set to perform. The 2026 event will take place in Amsterdam.