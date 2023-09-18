Post Office removes gendered titles from forms to ‘ensure inclusivity for all’

The Post Office has removed the titling option on its enquiry forms, following a successful campaign from LGBTQIA+ group Include Mx.

This means the Post Office will no longer only be offering binary gendered (Mr, Miss etc) or academic titles (Dr) when customers go to sign up to use some of its services.

Include Mx started a petition on change.org earlier this summer, which received nearly 300 signatures.

As part of the campaign, Include Mx reminded the well-known outlet: “The Post Office has adopted the pride colours as part of its logo, including the trans stripes.

“We regularly discuss this topic, and recently came to the decision to remove titling altogether”

“If it wants to live up to its purported values of sticking up for trans and non-binary people, it should add Mx to its form.”

Tom Pashby, founder of Include Mx, said: “This is good news for non-binary people and anyone who doesn’t want to share their gender, marital status, or other identities implied by titles.

“Many forward thinking organisations have already deleted the title sections from their forms. Where organisations do still have a title section, Include Mx calls on them to make sure they are inclusive towards their non-binary customers by including Mx.”

A spokesperson for the Post Office said: “We want to thank Tom Pashby for the passion and dedication they have given this important cause. Mx titling is currently available for our travel, home and gadget insurance journeys.

“We regularly discuss this topic, and recently came to the decision to remove titling altogether from our forms to ensure inclusivity for all of our customers.”

The Post Office is the latest in a long line of UK-wide brands to have made the change.

Argos, Wickes, Cotswold Outdoor, River Island, Next and Dunelm are amongst companies to have already added Mx to their forms.

Tom Pashby started up the group back in 2020. It was formed to encourage organisations to include the gender-neutral title Mx on their forms.