LGBTQ education company to provide ‘game changing’ resource for primary teachers

The LGBTQ+ education company, Pop’n’Olly, has launched a “game changing” resource for primary school teachers.

The aim is to help primary school teachers engage with parents about LGBTQ+ discussions in an empowering and meaningful way. The resource – LGBT+ Education In Primary Schools: Discussions with Parents – should help teachers communicate with parents about the importance of having LGBTQ+ inclusive education as well as the law.

Olly Pike, the Founder and Director of Pop’n’Olly, has said: “Primary teachers have repeatedly told us how they desperately need help navigating conversations with parents about LGBT+ education.

“We are incredibly proud to be offering guidance that is clear and helpful as we know that, for the majority of schools, creating an LGBT+ inclusive and safe environment is a top priority.”

Pop’n’Olly’s resource exists in three sections. The first titled ‘Themes for Discussion’ outlines six key themes for conversations that can be used as a guide during conversations. Helpfully questions are included to enable teachers have answers to questions from parents.

“Engaging positively with parents is vital” – Pop’n’Olly Workshops and Training lead, Jack Lynch

The second section goes over the law around LGBTQ+ inclusive education including statutory and non-statutory guidance. It also highlights key areas of the legal position on LGBTQ+ inclusive education. It currently includes the draft non-statutory guidance from the UK government on trans issues, which have been labelled by many as “deeply disappointing” and “alienating.” Pop’n’Olly’s resource also highlights the legal position around the protected characteristic of Gender Reassignment in the 2010 Equality Act.

The second section also includes sections on faith schools, that parents can’t take their children out of Relationships Education, and safeguarding.

The final section – Understanding the Mental Health Impact on Young People – looks at studies surrounding LGBTQ+ inclusive education, including the impact on mental health. Among the reports it references are Just Like Us’ Positive Futures Report and the Growing Up LGBT+ Report.

While the above studies point to strong support from parents on LGBTQ+ inclusive education, there are those who disagree. Pop’n’Olly’s Workshops and Training Lead, Jack Lynch, says this is due to “a lack of understanding of what LGBT+ education actually consists of, especially at primary level.”

They continued: “Engaging positively with parents is vital for primary schools and especially so when introducing LGBT+ education. This resource is to help schools foster positive conversations with parents and provide clarity on why LGBT+ education is so important and also exactly what this education looks like in their school.”