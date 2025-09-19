Police urge hundreds of rape victims to come forward for HIV testing as ‘predator’ is convicted

Police are urging anyone who may have been a victim of Jonathan Carl, a 42-year-old convicted rapist, to come forward to test for HIV.

Sentenced to 17 years in prison in June, Carl was convicted at Snaresbrook Crown Court of one count of rape and one count of section 20 grievous bodily harm.

From Hornchurch, east London, he pleaded guilty to causing GBH with intent to spread HIV/AIDS.

“He did target vulnerable people” – Acting Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Bishop on rapist Jonathan Carl

According to The Standard, acting detective chief inspector Sarah Bishop said: “He did target vulnerable people. There’s a lot of men on there that he spoke to who admitted they were vulnerable.”

Police highlighted the vulnerability of Carl’s victims, stating: “Some were unsure of their sexuality. Some of them, it was their first sexual contact.”

Carl, who had worked as a hairdresser, was arrested following reports to Romford police. Detectives said the investigation began after a man reported being assaulted, which led to further enquiries and the identification of additional potential victims.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford described Carl as a “predatory individual” and encouraged other victims to come forward.

“Significant number of very vulnerable individuals” – Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford on Carl transmitting HIV to his victims

“We have messages and content which would lead us to say that there are victims of rape out there who have not come forward to the police,” he said, adding there were a “significant number of very vulnerable individuals who could be victim-survivors of rape.”

The Metropolitan Police said Carl used dating apps Grindr and Scruff over several years, making allegedly “400 digital contacts” from 2019 to 2023.

Police have so far identified 82 men, some of whom tested positive for HIV. Authorities believe as many as 318 men could potentially be affected and in need of testing or support.

Bishop added: “Our investigation uncovered the scale of Carl’s offending and ensured he was brought to justice. But we remain extremely concerned about the wellbeing of those who have not yet been identified.”

“Please be assured you are not alone – we are here to help” – Detective Bishop reaching out to victims to come forward

Speaking directly to gay dating app users, the investigator added: “You may have met Carl through an online dating platform, or visited his home address in Hornchurch, which is distinctively located above a fish and chip shop. Your health and wellbeing are our absolute priority.”

He has also been served with a 15-year sexual prevention order, requiring him to notify police within three days of having a new sexual partner and to disclose his HIV status if he is not taking medication.

Bishop concluded: “We are working closely with NHS partners and charities to ensure anyone affected can access confidential testing, advice, and support. Please be assured you are not alone – we are here to help.”

Anyone who may have had contact with Jonathan Carl is urged to contact detectives directly on 0207175273. You can also email survivors@met.police.uk.