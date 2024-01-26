Police investigate after man left with broken eye socket in Bristol homophobic attack

Police in Bristol are investigating after a man was left with a broken eye socket following a homophobic attack last weekend.

The man, who was in his early 20s, was attacked by three men outside the Seamus O’Donnell’s Bar in St Nicholas Street on Saturday 20 January at around two o’clock in the morning.

Avon and Somerset Police have released the details of three suspects they believe to have been involved in the homophobic attack:

Suspect one is white, approximately 5ft 6ins to 5ft 8ins tall, bald with short, brown facial hair. He was wearing a blue buttoned-up jacket, blue jeans, and white trainers.

Suspect two is white, approximately 5ft 9ins tall, with strawberry-blonde hair with a long fringe. He was wearing white trainers, black jeans, a black puffed coat, and a white T-shirt.

Suspect three is white, around 5ft 9ins, with strawberry-blonde hair. He was wearing white trainers, beige chinos, and a black zip top with a white T-shirt.

“This is completely unacceptable and we will not tolerate it”

Bristol Central Chief Inspector and Co-Chair of Avon and Somerset Police’s LGBT+ Staff Network Vicks Hayward-Melen has said: “This is a very concerning incident, which we are treating as a hate crime, and I want to reassure everyone affected that we’ll investigate fully.” Hayward-Melen added of the homophobic attack: “This is completely unacceptable and we will not tolerate it.”

Hayward-Melen has also confirmed that “numerous enquiries” are taking place. This includes speaking to witnesses and collecting CCTV footage from the area. The victim is also being supported and liaised with as are staff members from the Seamus O’Donnell’s Bar.

People with information about the incident are being encouraged to come forward. They can do this by calling 101 and citing reference number 5224016520, or using this online appeals form.

People can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.