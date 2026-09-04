‘Major police incident’ reported outside gay nightclub in Oxford

A section of St Clements Street in Oxford was reportedly cordoned off in the early hours of this morning (Friday 4 September), outside gay nightclub Glamorous Oxford.

According to the Oxford Mail, an eyewitness described the situation as a “major police incident” and said the road had been closed around 6am, with police tape placed outside the venue.

The nature of the incident is currently unclear, with no information yet available about what prompted the police response.

What happened at St Clements Street in Oxford?

The scene had reportedly been cleared by Friday morning.

There are currently no confirmed details about any injuries or arrests. The nature of the incident remains unclear.

Neither Glamorous Oxford nor Thames Valley Police has issued a statement. Attitude has contacted both parties for further information.

Glamorous Oxford assault

The incident comes after the venue has experienced isolated incidents of violence in the past.

In November 2022, a man in his 30s was assaulted inside the bar, sustaining a cut to his lip. Thames Valley Police subsequently released CCTV images in an attempt to identify the person responsible.

At the time, officers appealed to the public for information that could help establish what had happened and identify the suspect.

No suspect charges, or court convictions have been published regarding that specific case