OnlyFans star Jake Andrich banned from TikTok over controversial LGBTQ+ comments

OnlyFans creator Jake Andrich has been banned from TikTok after making controversial comments about the LGBTQ+ community.

Andrich, who is better known online as @jakipz, had more than 14 million followers on the platform before his account was removed.

The ban comes days after Andrich was criticised over comments he made during a livestream about the LGBTQ+ community.

“I used to look up to this guy” – fellow adult creator Timothy Champagne on Jake Andrich

A viewer asked Andrich whether he supported LGBTQ+ people. His response was: “Not in particular.” He then questioned whether LGBTQ+ people made up much of his audience.

Clips of the exchange were shared online, prompting a response from fellow adult creator Timothy Champagne.

Champagne said he believed Andrich had a substantial gay following, pointing to the comments underneath his social media posts.

“If you look at his comment section on any one of his posts, it’s mostly just gay men. I used to look up to this guy. We probably share a lot of the same audience. My audience is 99% gay men, so if you don’t support the LGBT community and you’re in this job, it’s absolutely insane.”

Andrich later responded to the criticism in a video posted online.

“Obviously I’m not f****** homophobic, that’s the dumbest s*** ever” – Andrich on backlash from fans

He rejected claims that he was homophobic and said he was providing context rather than apologising for what he had said.

“Obviously I’m not f****** homophobic, that’s the dumbest s*** ever. Have you seen what I’ve done the last decade being the number one male erotica personality? If you truly think that, you have one brain cell.”

Andrich also addressed the clip directly on X, claiming that it had been “edited and chopped up to death”.

Why does Andrich say he doesn’t “default support” people based on sexuality?

He said his position was that people should be treated as individuals rather than being judged according to their sexuality, religion or ethnicity.

“I explained that I personally don’t care what religion, ethnicity, gender or sexuality someone is. I don’t default support a person based on a group they belong to, rather I support them on the individual they are.

“I enjoy both genders myself, but I wouldn’t expect someone to support me based on what turns me on.”