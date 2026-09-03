Max Balegde breaks silence on split from boyfriend Andrew Spann

Internet personality Max Balegde has broken his silence on his split from boyfriend Andrew Spann, clarifying that they separated two weeks ago.

The pair were in a long-term relationship, having first met during the COVID-19 pandemic. This year marked their fifth anniversary.

The news broke last week, when The Sun revealed that the pair had broken up. Balegde is the first to speak publicly about their separation, revealing that he was the one who made the decision to end the relationship.

Max Balegde confirms split from Andrew Spann

“Sadly, it is true that me and Andrew have broken up after five and a half years of being together,” said Balegde in a social media video.

“There’s been so much love between the two of us, between our families, our friends over those years. When you’re with someone for that long, your lives just become so intrinsically bonded together and you can’t imagine not having them in your life,” he said, adding that he’s been “struggling a lot.”

Balegde is currently in Ibiza with friends, and revealed that Spann has moved out of their home to live with his family.

Balegde ends the relationship

“I chose to end the relationship for personal reasons that I don’t really want to discuss on the Internet. And out of respect for Andrew, I don’t really want to discuss,” he said.

“There’s so much love there. It’s not hate. When you can’t get everything that you need from someone, you have to sometimes face reality and it’s sad. I’m devastated,” he explained.

He pushed back against the suggestion that he was simply in Ibiza to party, adding: “It could not be further from the truth. It really couldn’t be.”

A call for privacy

“I’ve been going to the gym, I’ve been looking after myself. I’ve not really been going out, not been drinking much. Just spending time with lovely, supportive friends that have really, really been a godsend in this time.”

He also asked fans to respect their privacy at this time, saying he had “never had a breakup like this before” and adding that he doesn’t know “how to navigate it”.

The pair shared a home and a dog named Eevee.