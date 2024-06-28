Peter Tatchell shares how he’ll be voting in the election and offers advice to undecided LGBTQ voters

Peter Tatchell has shared that he’ll be voting Green and advised undecided LGBTQ voters to check out Attitude’s manifesto guide ahead of the General Election.

The human rights campaigner discussed the vote, which takes place on 4 July 2024, at this week’s PEUGEOT Attitude Pride Awards.

Wednesday’s event at Raffles London at The OWO honoured 10 LGBTQ heroes, from everyday people to public figures who have moved the needle on LGBTQ equality.

“The Greens have the most progressive policies” – Peter Tatchell

Speaking to us, Tatchell said: “I would suggest everyone reads the Attitude summation of where the different parties stand on LGBTQ+ rights.

“You will see there, that some parties are much better than others. My assessment is that the Greens have the most progressive policies, and have done so for about four decades! So I’d give them my vote. But it’s up to other people to decide.”

The 72-year-old went on: “Some parties are almost tick-boxy [with their approach to LGBTQ issues]. I was absolutely gobsmacked when I saw that the Conservatives have completely abandoned conversion practises, saying they need more time.”

So-called ‘conversion therapy’ refers to the scientifically-debunked practise of trying to change someone’s sexuality and/or gender identity.

“They’ve already had six years,” argued Peter. “How much more time do they need?”

He went on: “My advice to party leaders in this last week of the campaign is to address the very sizeable LGBTQ+ minority. We may be only 10% of the electorate, but that can make all the difference in marginal constituencies. Plus, it’s also an issue of fundamental human rights.”

Winners at the PEUGEOT Attitude Pride Awards included photographer Wolfgang Tillmans, DJ Adele Roberts and The Chase star Paul Sinha.

To find out more about the Awards, check out issue 359 of Attitude magazine (below), available to order online here and alongside 15 years of back issues on the free Attitude app.