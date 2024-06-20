General Election 2024: What have the main parties promised for LGBTQ+ people?

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you will have seen that we are about to have a General Election. It’s set to take place on 4 July and will determine where we go as a country next.

You may also have seen various party leaders and politicians dotting around the country and taking part in debates making promises and pledging this and that.

There’s a lot to take in so we’ve gone through each of the main parties – Conservatives, Labour, Liberal Democrats, Greens, Scottish National Party, and Plaid Cymru – 2024 manifestos and identified the key pledges related to the LGBTQ+ community.

Conservatives

Rishi Sunak (Image: WikiCommons/Chris McAndrew)

Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion:

“We will introduce controls on all ‘Equality, Diversity and Inclusion’ initiatives and spending.” They also say, “We are committed to promoting equality of opportunity, not divisive identity politics. We value a society that is inclusive no matter what sex, sexual orientation, ethnicity or religion a person is.”

Education:

“We will work to strengthen the relationship between schools and parents, including by delivering new legislation which will make clear, beyond all doubt, that parents have a right to see what their child is being taught in school and schools must share all materials, especially on sensitive matters like relationships and sex education. This builds on the progress we have already made, having updated Relationships, Sex and Health Education Guidance to introduce clear age-limits on what children can be taught and guarantee the contested concept of gender identity is not taught to children.”

Later the Tories say: “In recent years, an increasing number of children have started questioning their gender, the consequences of which are still unknown. This is why we will pass legislation to ensure schools must follow our guidance for teachers on how best to support gender questioning students in schools and colleges. Parents will have a right to know if their child wants to be treated as the opposite sex and schools will have to involve parents when it comes to decisions about their children.”

Health:

“We are implementing the HIV Action Plan, which will end new HIV transmissions by 2030. Subject to evaluation, we will expand HIV opt-out testing in emergency departments in England.”

“We will complete the implementation of the Cass Review, protecting young people questioning their gender from ideologically driven care and ensuring that NHS services follow evidence-based best practice. We have already stopped the routine use by the NHS of puberty blockers for gender dysphoria and will legislate to permanently prevent their private prescription and supply. We will amend the NHS Constitution so that it recognises every patient’s right to request single-sex accommodation and same-sex intimate care. We will not allow the word ‘woman’ to be erased by health services. Words such as ‘breastfeeding’ and ‘mother’ will not be replaced by ‘chestfeeding’ and ‘birthing parent’.”

Trans issues:

“Biological sex is a reality. The overwhelming majority of people in this country recognise that. It is right that we have in place provisions and protections for those whose sense of self does not match their biological sex. However, we will not allow the safety and privacy of women and girls to be undermined. It has been more than a decade since the Equality Act was passed by a Labour Government. It has not kept pace with evolving interpretations and is not sufficiently clear on when it means sex and when it means gender.

“The next Conservative Government will introduce primary legislation to clarify that the protected characteristic of sex in the Equality Act means biological sex. This will guarantee that single sex services and single sex spaces can be provided, for example in healthcare and sports settings, to ensure women and girls are protected. We are clear that on fundamental matters of personal identity there should be one approach across the country, so we will also legislate so that an individual can only have one sex in the eyes of the law in the United Kingdom.”

Crime and policing:

“We are clear that no one in this country should be harmed or harassed for who they are. That is why we are proud that the UK has one of the world’s strongest legislative frameworks to prevent and tackle discrimination and harassment against those with particular protected characteristics, including sexual orientation and gender reassignment.”

‘Conversion Therapy’:

“Attempts at so-called ‘conversion therapy’ are abhorrent. But legislation around conversion practices is a very complex issue, with existing criminal law already offering robust protections. The challenges involved can be seen, for example, with the SNP re-consulting for views on their proposals in Scotland and Sweden recently concluding that they will not be pursuing a similar ban. In light of the Cass Review Final Report, it is right that we take more time before reaching a final judgement on additional legislation in this area.”

Other LGBTQ+ issues:

“We are proud of our record on delivering for LGBT people and will continue to do so. We passed the Same Sex Marriage Act to give same-sex couples the opportunity to enjoy the institution of marriage. We have delivered the largest national roll out of PrEP in Europe.”

Check out the full manifesto here.

Labour

Sir Keir Starmer (Image: WikiCommons/Chris McAndrew)

Crime and policing:

“Delivering opportunities for all means that everyone should be treated with respect and dignity. Labour will protect LGBT+ and disabled people by making all existing strands of hate crime an aggravated offence.”

‘Conversion therapy’:

“So-called conversion therapy is abuse – there is no other word for it – so Labour will finally deliver a full trans-inclusive ban on conversion practices, while protecting the freedom for people to explore their sexual orientation and gender identity.”

Gender Recognition Act reform:

“We will also modernise, simplify, and reform the intrusive and outdated gender recognition law to a new process. We will remove indignities for trans people who deserve recognition and acceptance; whilst retaining the need for a diagnosis of gender dysphoria from a specialist doctor, enabling access to the healthcare pathway.”

Single-sex spaces:

“Labour is proud of our Equality Act and the rights and protections it affords women; we will continue to support the implementation of its single-sex exceptions.”

Health:

“We will work to implement the expert recommendations of the Cass Review to ensure that young people presenting to the NHS with gender dysphoria are receiving appropriate and high-quality care.”

“We are currently on the cusp of eradicating new cases of HIV. Labour will commission a new HIV action plan in England, in pursuit of ending HIV cases by 2030.”

Check out the full manifesto here.

Liberal Democrats

Ed Davey (Image: WikiCommons/Richard Townshend)

Equality:

“Every person matters. Liberal Democrats believe that basic rights and dignity are the birthright of every individual, to be respected, cherished and enhanced.”

Education:

“Tackle bullying in schools by promoting pastoral leadership in schools and delivering high-quality relationships and sex education.”

Crime and policing:

“Requiring all police forces to adopt ambitious targets for improving the diversity of their workforce and make regular progress reports to Parliament.”

Culture, Media, and Sport:

“Support and encourage campaigns to improve equality, diversity and inclusion in sport.”

Immigration:

“Cancel the Conservatives’ unworkable Rwanda scheme and invest the savings in clearing the asylum backlog.”

“Offering asylum to people fleeing the risk of violence because of their sexual orientation or gender identification, ending the culture of disbelief for LGBT+ asylum seekers, and never refusing an LGBT+ applicant on the basis that they could be discreet.”

Rights and Equality:

“Upholding the Equality Act 2010, and making caring and care experience protected characteristics as set out in chapter 7.”

“Exposing and confronting the stereotyping, demagoguery and hate speech in public life and the media that inflames hatred and leads to spikes in hate crimes.”

“Respect and defend the rights of people of all sexual orientations and gender identities, including trans and non-binary people.”

“Ban all forms of conversion therapies and practices.”

“Reform the gender recognition process to remove the requirement for medical reports, recognise non-binary identities in law, and remove the spousal veto.”

“Requiring large employers to monitor and publish data on gender, ethnicity, disability, and LGBT+ employment levels, pay gaps and progression, and publish five-year aspirational diversity targets.”

International:

“Developing a comprehensive strategy for promoting the decriminalisation of homosexuality and advancing LGBT+ rights.”

Check out the full manifesto here.

Greens

Carla Denyer and Adrian Ramsay (Image: WikiCommons/Bristol Green Party)

Health:

On mental health and neurodiversity – “Readily available tailored provision to meet the needs of communities of colour, children and adolescents, older people and LGBTIQA+ communities.”

“Green MPs will work towards no more HIV transmissions by 2030, advocating for a joined-up evidence based approach, including access to the HIV prevention pill online, in pharmacies and from GP services, and renewing successful opt-out HIV testing programmes in A&Es in all areas with a high prevalence of HIV.”

Trans issues:

“Campaign for the right of self-identification for trans and non-binary people.”

Check out the full manifesto here.

Scottish National Party

John Swinney (Image: WikiCommons/Scottish Government)

Immigration:

“Scrap the Rwanda scheme and stand firm against the demonisation of migrants.”

Human rights:

“Protect and enhance the rights of LGBTI community. The SNP has a proud record of advancing and championing LGBTI rights in government, and we will continue to build on this, working with LGBTI communities, to make Scotland a fairer and more equal place to live. With independence we would have the full powers to improve equality in law and society, and the ability to champion LGBTI equality internationally.”

Check out the full manifesto here.

Plaid Cymru

Rhun ap Iorwerth (Image: WikiCommons/Senedd)

Immigration:

“We would support the repeal of previous punitive legislation which is part of the hostile environment, including the Nationality and Borders Act 2022 and the Illegal Migration Act 2023.”

Human rights:

“Plaid Cymru supports the UK remaining a member of the European Court of Human Rights and we support maintaining the human rights which we, collectively, hold.”

LGBTQ+ rights:

“We reaffirm our commitment to ensure that LGBTQ+ voices and experiences are heard and will continue to actively promote LGBTQ+ rights. We will promote LGBTQ+ inclusion throughout society, including all workplaces and participation in sport, as part of a broader effort towards healthier lifestyle.”

‘Conversion therapy’:

“Plaid Cymru would end so-called conversion therapy practices related to sexuality and gender identity.”

Crime and policing:

“We are concerned by the rise of hate crimes in recent years perpetrated against the LGBTQ+ community, in particular transphobia, and need to see this tackled by our Police forces.

“Similarly, as part of their community outreach efforts, we would expect the Police to be promoting positive, affirming and trust building links with all minority sections of societies e.g. attending local Pride events and community diversity events.”

Trans issues:

“We will continue to fight for equality for trans people. Having secured recurrent funding for a Wales Gender Identity Clinic so that people can receive support here in Wales, rather than traveling to London, we will work to improve the provision and ensure timely access to its services and support. Plaid Cymru will seek the powers to present the Senedd with a proposal for simplified, demedicalised gender self-identification system.”

Check out the full manifesto here.

For a guide on voting, what you need to vote, and how to vote at the General Election day, check out our guide.