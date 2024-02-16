Peter Tatchell shares advice to Labour’s Keir Starmer on securing the LGBTQ vote in next election

Peter Tatchell has sent a strong message to Labour leader Keir Starmer on the polices he thinks are required for Labour to win the next election.

The human rights campaigner called for “comprehensive ban on conversion therapy” and better funding for sexual health clinics” while speaking to Attitude today (Friday 16 February 2024).

Tatchell shared his views while a guest at an event in London’s Rosewood Hotel to celebrate Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley.

“He’s wobbled a bit on trans issues” – Peter Tatchell on Keir Starmer

Asked his advice to Starmer on securing the LGBTQ vote in the next election, Tatchell said: “Starmer has some very good policies, but he’s wobbled a bit on the trans issue.

“He needs to make his standing really clear: that he supports a comprehensive ban on conversion therapy that’s inclusive of trans people.”

So-called ‘conversion therapy’ is the medically debunked practise of trying to change a person’s sexuality or gender identity.

Tatchell said another policy should include “better funding for sexual health clinics. Right now, they’re really stretched. There are often long waits for appointments, which is a deterrent to testing and treatment.”

Asked how he felt about Starmer’s response to PM Rishi Sunak’s joke about trans women made in Parliament in the presence of the mother of murdered trans teen Brianna Ghey last week, Tatchell said: “There’s no doubt Starmer took a strong stand in response to Sunak’s trans jibe. It came from the heart. It felt sincere. And that’s what we need from a Labour leader to reassure the LGBTQ+ community and win their support.”

Asked if he feels galvanised in support of Labour now, Tatchell replied: “Well, I support the Green party. In my view they’ve got the best policies across the board. But obviously, we do need a Labour government. And I’d hope, when Labour wins, they’ll enact electoral reform to ensure proportionate representation. It’s outrageous that often a million plus people vote for the Greens, and they only get one seat.”

Conservative leader Rishi Sunak said last month that he expects to call the next election in the “second half” of 2024.