Paul Mescal makes first public statement on trans rights ahead of London Trans+ Pride 2026

Paul Mescal has made his first public statement in support of trans rights ahead of London Trans+ Pride on 25 July 2026.

Calling on people to stand in solidarity with the trans community, Mescal joins a star-studded group of advocates speaking out in support of change.

As per a news release, the actor said he is “incredibly proud” to stand in support of his “trans friends and the wider trans community”.

“It feels more and more pressing that we make our voices heard” – Paul Mescal speaking out in support of trans rights

London Trans+ Pride (Image: Max Siegel) London Trans+ Pride (Image: Max Siegel) London Trans+ Pride (Image: Max Siegel)

“Given the political climate at the moment it feels more and more pressing that we make our voices heard. This is a moment for respect, safety and recognition. Trans rights are human rights,” said Mescal.

Returning to central London this July, London Trans+ Pride 2026 is expected to be one of the largest trans pride marches in history.

With the theme “Our Future, Our Fight”, organisers say the fight for trans rights has never been more pressing following the recent Equality and Human Rights Commission guidance on single-sex spaces.

When did the rollback of trans rights in the UK begin?

London Trans+ Pride (Image: Max Siegel)

The rollback of trans rights in the UK began in 2024 when former Health Secretary Wes Streeting stopped the prescription of puberty blockers on the NHS for trans young people following the controversial Cass Review.

Further concerns were raised when the Supreme Court ruled in April 2025 that the legal definition of a woman is based on biological sex, excluding trans women from certain single-sex spaces.

The court’s ruling was made without hearing from trans-led organisations about their experiences and was described as “scientifically illiterate” in a motion passed by more than 50,000 members of the British Medical Association.

How does the Equality and Human Rights Commission’s final draft affect trans people?

Alex Thomas at London Trans+ Pride (Image: Max Siegel)

Following the ruling, the EHRC issued interim guidance explaining how organisations should apply the law to single-sex spaces. This led many public services to reconsider their policies involving trans women in settings such as toilets and changing rooms.

The interim guidance was later withdrawn following further review and criticism. The EHRC carried out several consultations and revisions before producing updated guidance, which was formally laid before Parliament on 21 May 2026.

The draft guidance from the EHRC is not yet law, however, it has urged organisations to reconsider how they accommodate trans people in single-sex spaces.

“Show up on the streets and then take that same energy to your workplace” – Dani St James of Not A Phase stressing the importance of London Trans+ Pride 2026

London Trans+ Pride (Image: Max Siegel)

Organisers say the guidance would facilitate the exclusion of trans women from some single-sex spaces, with campaigners raising concerns that the EHRC guidance treats trans people as a “third gender”.

Event Manager of London Trans+ Pride, Stephanie Lynnette, said this year’s march feels more “vital” than ever.

“They’ve thrown everything they’ve got at us and here we still stand, arm in arm, marching together and absolutely thriving,” said Lynnette.

“Every single person deserves to live freely” – Spice Girls icon Mel B standing in solidarity with the trans community

Dani St James of Not A Phase (Image: Max Siegel)

Stressing the importance of unity and allyship at this year’s London Trans+ Pride, Dani St James of Not A Phase said: “Shelve passive allyship and step into active advocacy.”

“Show up on the streets and then take that same energy to your workplace, your social circles, your local pub and your polling booth,” she urged.

As previously reported, Mescal joins a list of household names lending their support to trans rights in 2026.

Spice Girls star Mel B is showing up “loud and proud” for London Trans+ Pride 2026, “because every single person deserves to live freely and be exactly who they are”.