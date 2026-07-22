Brunello Cucinelli refines the adventure wardrobe

When it comes to dressing like a grown-up, Brunello Cucinelli sets the standard. Exceptional materials, intricate craftsmanship and a refined approach to everyday dressing have made the Italian house synonymous with understated luxury.

For Spring/Summer 2027, the menswear master reimagines its signature ease through a lens of adventure. This isn’t holiday dressing; it’s expedition dressing.

Brunello Cucinelli Spring/Summer 2026 (Image: Provided) Brunello Cucinelli Spring/Summer 2026 (Image: Provided) Brunello Cucinelli Spring/Summer 2026 (Image: Provided)

T-shirts, polos and lightweight layers become the foundation for exploration, while suede jackets, refined outerwear and carefully considered accessories elevate the everyday. Cargo trousers and denim bring utilitarian practicality, grounding the collection in function while maintaining a sense of effortless refinement.

Here, style feels instinctive, rather than confined to sartorial rules. While classic tailoring remainds the brand’s bread and butter, the piece going straight to the top of our wishlist is the leather aviator jacket. Sharp shoulders slung on a gingham double-breasted jacket evokes the cool bravado of Top Gun.

The collection’s fabric story reflects this sense of freedom. Breathable cottons and lightweight, sweat-wicking linens offer comfort without compromising on refinement.

Brunello Cucinelli Spring/Summer 2026 (Image: Provided) Brunello Cucinelli Spring/Summer 2026 (Image: Provided) Brunello Cucinelli Spring/Summer 2026 (Image: Provided)

Colour plays a key role in defining the collection’s quiet confidence. A palette of English white, muted ivory, sand, leather and tobacco creates a grounded foundation, enriched with softer shades of raspberry, apricot, peach blossom, vanilla, aqua green, powder and denim blue. These bursts of colour add warmth and personality while maintaining the collection’s sophisticated restraint.

Ultimately, the Spring/Summer 2027 wardrobe is about confidence. Knowing the rules, understanding tradition, but being steadfast enough to break them. It’s menswear for those who dress with purpose, ready to step beyond the familiar while looking effortlessly at home wherever they land.