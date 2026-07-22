Strapp Metal wants you to have a summer that’s anything butt basic 

Fun in the sun means a wardrobe to match, and the Strapp Metal Summer 2026 collection has us (just about) covered.

Aptly titled Anything Butt Basic, the new collection takes inspiration from the impossible-to-ignore style of the 1980s, channelling the decade’s unapologetic approach to dressing.

Strapp Metal Summer 2026 (Image: Provided)

Think muscle beach energy, cropped tees, statement vests, and silhouettes designed to turn heads. Drawing on the era when men’s style was unapologetically playful, the collection brings a retro twist to holiday wardrobes.

Leading the charge is a selection of signature underwear offerings, with a lineup of logo-branded briefs, boxers, two distinct thong styles, and bold jockstraps in packs of three. Designed in striking contrast colourways that channel the vibrant energy of Miami Vice.

Strapp Metal Summer 2026 (Image: Provided) Strapp Metal Summer 2026 (Image: Provided) Strapp Metal Summer 2026 (Image: Provided)

Beyond the underwear, the brand expands its irreverent vision into everyday pieces with a playful lineup of graphic-led designs. Tongue-in-cheek artwork riffs on retro heavy metal tees with the Goon Rocker crop, while a He-Man-inspired print has us missing those Saturday morning cartoons.

Statement accessories round out the collection with socks and bags, proving that even the smallest details deserve to make an impact and completing the look from head to toe.

Discover the Anything Butt Basic collection at strappmetal.com.