Almost one in 10 US adults identify as LGBTQ, new data shows

A new telephone survey of 14,000 adults from Gallup has shown that nearly one in 10 US adults identify as LGBTQ.

The data, released yesterday (Thursday, 20 February 2025), was triple what was found in 2021 and up by two-thirds since 2020.

The increase is due to an uptick in young people and bisexual women coming out publicly, and comes despite US President Donald Trump’s administration rolling back LGBTQ rights in 2025.

As per the findings, one-quarter of Gen Z adults identify as LGBTQ.

More than half of LGBTQ young adults identify as bisexual, reports the NYT, with 1.3 percent identifying as trans, up from 0.6 percent in 2020.

Among Gen Z, 4.1 percent of millennials are trans, compared to 1.7 percent of millennials and less than 1 percent of the older generation.

Some 5.2 per cent of those surveyed identified as bisexual, 2 percent as gay, 1.4 percent as lesbian and 0.5 percent as ‘other LGBTQ+’.

Last month, Trump signed an executive order on gender just hours after he was sworn in.

The order, titled ‘Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government’ states ‘woman means adult human female’.

An executive order acts as an instruction from the President to federal government agencies on how to enforce laws or policies, without needing approval from Congress.

As well as legislating in “the biological reality of two sexes,” Trump has attempted to reduce access to life-saving HIV medicine.